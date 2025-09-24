3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer taking a break from red ball cricket ahead of IND vs WI 2025 Tests is the right move 

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has reportedly expressed a desire to take a break from red-ball cricket due to workload and injury concerns ahead of the home season. The player has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding his decision, and is unlikely to be picked for the upcoming two-match series against the West Indies.

Iyer has been consistently troubled by a series of injuries to his back, even undergoing surgery in 2023. While he has played regular cricket since the 2023 Asia Cup, there have been odd concerns to suggest that his long-term future in the sport might be hampered.

“He has informed us that he (Iyer) will be taking a break from red ball cricket and it’s good that he has cleared it out because selectors are now clear about his future. He won’t be playing red ball cricket in coming months and he has informed the board that he will assess his body in future in consultation with physios and trainer and take a call on it,” a source confirmed (via The Indian Express).

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Shreyas Iyer taking a break from red ball cricket ahead of IND vs WI 2025 Tests is the right move.

#1 Should not compromise his place in the ODI side and possible T20I return to be in the red-ball mix

As things stand, Shreyas Iyer has a fulfilling white-ball career. He is the first-choice No.4 batter in ODIs by some fair distance, and is on the brink of making a resounding comeback in T20I cricket. But, as far as his Test ambitions are concerned, he is currently trapped in a major middle-order muddle with other equally craving candidates.

In a bid to make a red-ball comeback, or to cement his place, there is no other alternative than to spend a lot of time out in the middle. Whether it be internationals, domestics, or unofficial Tests, unless he features prominently in whites, there is little chance that he has a fulfilling and lengthy Test career.

However, the catch here is the fact that his nagging back injury might not be able to take that brunt, even though the mentality and hunger have the right intention. Under such circumstances, it makes sense for Iyer to remain satisfied with his white-ball career progression instead of losing it in a bid to go the extra mile just to remain in the red-ball fray.

#2 Cannot afford to trigger his back injury again at this stage of his career

Immersing in red-ball cricket has always spelled trouble for Shreyas Iyer. The statement is just not a mere observation, as it is backed by words from the player himself.

"I was definitely struggling after the World Cup in the longer format. When I raised my concern, no one was agreeing to it," Iyer had said ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League final (via ESPN Cricinfo).

The timeline of Iyer's back injuries does point to red-ball cricket being a mitigating factor. During the fourth Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series, he complained of back pain, and then proceeded to miss months of cricketing action, including the 2023 IPL season.

Multiple recurrences of the same issue, that too in similar circumstances, dictate that the inducing factor, in this case being red-ball cricket, be eliminated, especially if it hampers his prospects in other 'rewarding' formats. Should Iyer risk and continue battling for a spot in the middle-order in the Test team, he could very well aggravate the injury due to the intense workload, spelling some serious trouble in what is an extremely crucial phase for his career.

Linked with the ODI captaincy, and a T20 World Cup, on the horizon, the last thing that Iyer could afford to be is on the sidelines. As much as his skills and experience are appreciated, the bottom line is that he is replaceable, and it won't take India too long to fill the void in his absence, leaving him to fight for his place once again.

It has been a cycle that Iyer has been part of several times in his career before, and playing it safe, albeit at the cost of red-ball cricket, is the sensible thing to do in this scenario.

#3 It's a win-win situation in more ways than one

Iyer's decision to take a step back from red-ball cricket prolongs his career as mentioned above. Also, in a way, making the call on his own terms rather than continuing to be ignored by the selectors, gives him a sense of closure as well.

From Team India's perspective, the selectors' headache comes down a touch, especially after they were scrutinised for not picking the player for the 2025 Asia Cup. There will be no compulsion or pressure, allowing the squad to be chosen objectively. Although it may seem like comparing apples and oranges on paper, history is evidence as to how public pressure can influence squad selections.

As much as Shreyas Iyer is an asset to the red-ball side, especially at home against spin, the reality is that there are plenty of choices for the team to choose from. Both parties can come to terms with the decision, since the prowess of the team is not affected by the batter's call to walk away.

With red-ball aspirations and workload completely off his radar, Team India stands to gain a much more focused and bolstered version of him in their white-ball squads. The narrower the players' tunnel vision is, the better for the Men in Blue ahead of a crucial limited-overs phase.

