3 reasons why Smriti Mandhana is a great signing for Adelaide Strikers for WBBL 2024

Team India opening batter Smriti Mandhana has been named as the Adelaide Strikers women's team pre-draft signing ahead of the 2024-25 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season.

The defending champions are aiming to attain an elusive three-peat after winning back-to-back titles in recent years. Smriti Mandhana's addition certainly bolsters their chances for the same.

"I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers. I'm thrilled to continue working with Luke. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I'm looking forward to building on that," Mandhana said in a statement.

Trending

Mandhana's meteoric rise has led her to become one of the most sought-after players in the women's franchise cricket circuit. Her ability, experience, and brand value make her a valuable asset for any team.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Smriti Mandhana is a great signing for the Adelaide Strikers for WBBL 2024.

#1 She is one of the best in her position

Having a reliable opening pair in T20 cricket is a well-established fact and although the Strikers had a solid combination in Katie Mack and Laura Wolvaardt last season, Mandhana's inclusion makes it a notch better. The Strikers have the option to retain the Proteas women's team skipper, and doing so, will result in one of the best opening combinations in the entire league.

One hardly needs to look beyond Mandhana when it comes to the best opening batters in the women's circuit. She has been impactful and consistent at the same time to cement herself as one of the best, and the Strikers will benefit from those traits in the coming season.

#2 Brings in leadership ability

Tahlia McGrath has guided the Strikers to consecutive titles. Mandhana is primed to be a valuable member of the leadership group presumably along with the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Megan Schutt, in what is a relatively young squad.

Smriti Mandhana endured a difficult season in her first major assignment as captain while leading the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL). However, she has mustered major credibility by guiding the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to success in the 2024 season. Furthermore, she is also the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team.

#3 Smriti Mandhana has been in a great run of form

While she has not been among the runs in The Hundred 2024 season, and there is still a long way to go for the WBBL 2024-25.

However, Mandhana is generally a bankable player, and has had a memorable year so far. She was among the runs in the 2024 WPL, the home series against South Africa as well as the 2024 Women's Asia Cup. If she can continue to maintain the form, beginning with the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), then she could go onto have a blockbuster WBBL campaign.

She has not had the best of campaigns in the WBBL in the past, with an average of 24.5 after 38 matches. But, the way she has been batting in 2024, seems to suggest that the upcoming season might be hers to rule.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️