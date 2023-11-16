3 reasons why South Africa will beat Australia in their 2023 World Cup semifinal clash

Action in the knockout stages of the 2023 World Cup will shift to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16, as Australia take on South Africa in the second semifinal.

South Africa were one of the most exciting teams to watch in the league stage as they racked up seven wins. Their only losses were a shock defeat to the Netherlands and a hammering at the hands of table-toppers and finalists India.

Australia, meanwhile, come into this clash high on form, on the back of a seven-game winning streak. Despite being the more successful team in ICC tournament history, there are a few signs that suggest their current unbeaten run will come to an end at the hands of the Proteas.

Here are three reasons why South Africa will beat Australia in their 2023 World Cup semifinal clash.

#3 South Africa's powerplay threat could negate Australia's strengths

Marco Jansen has picked up buckets of wickets in the powerplay

Australia are a top-heavy side, with their middle order not coming up with greatly meaningful contributions so far. Glenn Maxwell's incredible feat against Afghanistan has been probably the only notable Aussie knock in the 2023 World Cup that didn't come from their top four.

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are three supremely dangerous players who hold the key to the side's batting fortunes. They will run into the tournament's leading wicket-taker in the powerplay, Marco Jansen, which could work against the brand of cricket they want to play.

Jansen had an off-day against India before sitting out South Africa's final league game, but he should be fit and firing in the second semifinal. The tall left-armer's threat, combined with the efforts of the talented bowlers at the other end, could trouble Australia.

#2 South Africa's power-packed batting is a major factor in their favor

Heinrich Klaasen is as destructive as they come

Unlike Australia, South Africa have batters who have contributed heavily throughout their top seven. Quinton de Kock is the team's leading run-scorer, with four tons to his name, but the others haven't been overshadowed by the star opener.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen have made important contributions at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively, while Rassie van der Dussen has piled on the runs at one spot higher. David Miller has been deadly at the death in a few matches as well. Even Jansen has played a couple of scintillating innings.

South Africa are in the second semifinal largely due to their batting might, reeling off 300-plus scores for fun. With Australia's bowling not always looking consistent, especially the fast bowlers, Temba Bavuma and Co. could rack up a big total once again.

#1 The venue could favor the Proteas

Keshav Maharaj has been remarkably consistent in the 2023 World Cup

The venue for the second semifinal, the Eden Gardens, has offered turn at all stages of the innings. In the last game South Africa played at the ground, Ravindra Jadeja ran through their middle order.

However, a Jadeja-like performance could be even more likely from the Proteas' spinners against a team like Australia, whose middle order is rather susceptible to spin despite the imposing presence of Maxwell. That could come from someone like Keshav Maharaj, who has been supremely consistent in the 2023 World Cup.

Apart from Maharaj, South Africa can afford to play a second specialist spinner in Tabraiz Shamsi and also have a part-time option in Markram. Australia, meanwhile, have been heavily dependent on Adam Zampa, although it must be said that Maxwell has truly stepped up with the ball.

The short boundaries might also work in South Africa's favor, with six-hitting ability throughout their batting lineup.

