3 reasons why South Africa will qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup

South Africa, one of the most fearsome teams in world cricket at the moment, come into the World Cup with a positive mindset and approach which will help them do well and challenge their opponents.

Known historically for the 'chokers' nickname for their inability to qualify beyond the knockout stages (especially in the semifinals) of ICC events, South Africa will desperately be trying to shake that unwanted tag off.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, speaking to The Week, said that he feels that the Proteas stand a good chance of making it to the semifinals of the World Cup this year.

This may seem like a left-field choice to a lot of people, but the Player of the Tournament of the last World Cup that was held on Indian soil (2011) has his reasons.

He said:

"Obviously India, Australia will be there (semifinals). I will pick five teams as there's always an upset in the World Cup. India, Australia, New Zealand, England and I just feel South Africa is due. They need a white ball trophy."

To a large extent, Yuvraj is correct. South Africa, despite being one of the best white-ball teams in the world at the moment, do not have a single ICC trophy to their name.

They have historically been known to fail to keep their nerve and composure in crucial moments. However, they will be trying to do better this year and hope to qualify for the semifinals.

What is certain is that they have a very good side at their disposal, and they will put up tough challenges to the other top teams expected to qualify - India, Pakistan, England, New Zealand and Australia.

South Africa begin their campaign against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly the Feroz Shah Kotla) on October 7.

Their first warm-up match against Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday was washed out. They will take on New Zealand at the same venue on Monday, October 2 in another warm-up game before the main event begins.

In this listicle, we bring to you three reasons why South Africa will qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup this year.

#1. A firecracker of a batting lineup

Heinrich Klaasen has proven to be extremely reliable in the middle-order.

It goes without saying that South Africa have one of the most volatile batting lineups in this tournament. The names of Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and David Miller are enough to instil a sense of fear in any bowling attack.

This is one of the key reasons why the Proteas are among the favorites to make it to the semifinals. Their batters have been renowned to chase down improbable totals in record time and this will come in handy for them at the World Cup.

With a lot of the pitches in India expected to be flat surfaces, South Africa's batting might will finally be unleashed upon the world. The opposition bowlers need to keep an eye out.

#2. Extraordinary leadership skills

Temba Bavuma is known to be a top leader.

Temba Bavuma has proven time and again that he is a captain who leads from the front. His imagination when his side is on the field is often reflected in the bowling changes that he makes as well as the fielding positions he sets.

Bavuma is an inspirational leader within the dressing room and it is fair to say that he has got the respect and admiration of the other players. This will allow South Africa to play as a unit and listen to their captain's wishes and try to adhere to them as much as possible.

It will not be an easy task for South Africa in the World Cup as they will come up with a lot of other top-quality sides in England, Australia and India but if Bavuma continues leading from the front, they will stand a good chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

#3. Enough experience in India to not choke anymore

Kagiso Rabada (left) and David Miller (right) have enough experience of playing in India.

Known historically as the 'chokers' of ICC events, South Africa will desperately be trying to shed that tag.

Some of their players have been around long enough and can hold their nerve in the toughest of times and maintain their composure.

Also, the likes of Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada have enough experience of playing in India to know how the pitches behave. The trio has also been around long enough to know that this is the best time for them to win some silverware.

De Kock has already announced his retirement after the World Cup, while skipper Bavuma and Miller are 33 and 34 respectively. It is virtually now or never for them.