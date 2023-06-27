3 reasons why the stage is set for Shubman Gill to move into the middle order during the West Indies Tests

Team India will commence the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a tour of the West Indies next month, and their squad for the assignment came with a few surprises.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the side after a disappointing showing in the 2023 WTC final, while Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran have been left out once again. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal, meanwhile, earned call-ups to the Test side for the first time.

India's Test squad for the West Indies series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

One name that stands out is Shubman Gill, who has opened the batting in 29 of his 30 innings in the format. The youngster currently averages 32.37 as an opener and has been found wanting when there has been swing and seam on offer.

There have been talks of Gill being used in the middle order for quite some time now, but the circumstances haven't allowed the same. Now, at the start of a new WTC cycle, the time could be ripe for him to drop down a place or two.

Here are three reasons why the stage is set for Shubman Gill to move into the middle order during the West Indies Tests.

#3 Rohit Sharma can now have a new opening partner in Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Four

With KL Rahul injured and Mayank Agarwal sidelined, India didn't really have anyone who could open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma in the WTC final. For the West Indies tour, though, they have two options in Jaiswal and Gaikwad.

Jaiswal seems to be the frontrunner as of now. The young southpaw averages over 80 in first-class cricket (15 matches) and has shown a penchant for making massive hundreds under pressure. He could easily slot in at the top of the order if the Men in Blue want to use Shubman Gill in a middle-order role.

This would also be a move with the long-term future of the side in mind. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane won't be around forever, and Gill needs to be groomed as a replacement in those positions.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara's absence could raise a few questions in the middle order

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Four

With Pujara having been dropped, who will bat at No. 3 for India against the West Indies? As things currently stand, if the away side want to continue opening with Rohit and Gill, they could slot Jaiswal in at No. 3. But there are a few other approaches they could adopt.

Could Virat Kohli move out of his comfort zone at bat at No. 3, like Joe Root has done on occasion for England? Could Ajinkya Rahane move up a spot or two, too? Even Ravindra Jadeja, who has an airtight technique, is capable of batting higher than No. 5 or No. 6.

If any of the above moves happen, and there's a chance that they might because of Pujara's absence, spots could open up in the middle order for Shubman Gill to occupy.

#1 Shubman Gill's spin game will come in handy against West Indies

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Three

The biggest reason behind fans and experts wanting Shubman Gill to play in the middle order in Tests is that his game appears to favor it. The 23-year-old is as assured as they come against spin, while he has been a touch unconvincing against the new ball.

It doesn't seem wise for India to expose one of their best batters against quality swing and seam, which is what Gill is bound to consistently encounter if he bats at the top of the order. He is more suited to make the most of better batting conditions since he has the proclivity to pile on big scores.

Conditions in the Windies could assist spinners, especially as the match progresses. Gill could thus be a crucial weapon for the away side as they attempt to get the new WTC campaign off to a promising start.

