3 reasons why Suryakumar Yadav is failing in ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav is currently one of the best T20I batters in the world, but he has failed to score big in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter has played 21 ODIs in his career so far, scoring 433 runs at an average of 27.06.

Yadav recently played an ODI match against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium. He had an opportunity to play a match-winning knock as India were down to 16/2 in a run-chase of 189. However, Yadav was trapped in front of his stumps by Mitchell Starc on the first ball itself.

Suryakumar Yadav has envious numbers in T20I cricket, but somehow he has failed to replicate those numbers in ODI matches. On that note, here are three probable reasons why Suryakumar is yet to achieve big in the 50-over format.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav might be finding it tough to adjust his game from T20Is to ODIs

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI (Image: Getty)

It is difficult for any player to succeed in multiple formats of cricket. Test cricket requires better defense and technique, while ODI cricket demands skills like innings-building and accelerating at the right time. T20I cricket demands a high strike-rate and the ability to hit the ball right from the word 'go'.

Suryakumar Yadav has mastered the T20I format with his 360-degree hitting skills. However, it looks like he does not have the necessary skills to succeed in the longer formats right now.

On top of that, Yadav has played a lot of T20 matches over the last 18 months, which could be making it difficult for him to adjust his game to the 50-over format.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav's batting position is not fixed in ODIs

The team management is responsible for giving a new player a proper role in the playing XI. If the player does not have an idea of what's needed from him, he is unlikely to achieve success.

Speaking of Suryakumar Yadav's case, the right-handed batter has played 19 innings in his ODI career so far, but he has already batted in four different positions. He has batted once at number three, four times at number four, 11 times at number five and thrice at number six.

The position where he has achieved the highest success is number five, where he has batted 11 times. Batting at that position, Yadav has scored 320 runs, smashing two half-centuries at an average of more than 35. It is a clear indicator that giving the longer rope to a player at one position would help him succeed.

#3 Did BCCI select Yadav in ODIs based on his T20I form?

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20 (Image: Getty)

Some fans have argued that the selectors picked Suryakumar Yadav in the ODIs based on his performances in the T20I format. That argument could be true because Yadav has played 123 List-A matches and recorded only three centuries so far.

His batting average in List-A cricket is below 35, while his highest score is 134*. The Indian selectors should allow Yadav to play more List-A matches at the domestic level before picking him in ODIs.

