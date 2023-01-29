3 reasons why Team India must play Jitesh Sharma in the 2nd and 3rd T20I against New Zealand

Team India were stunned by New Zealand by 21 runs in the first T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, January 27. Bowling first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue bowlers conceded 176/6 as Daryl Mitchell struck an unbeaten 59 off 30 balls, while Devon Conway hit 52 off 35.

In response, the Indian batting line-up were held to 155/9. Washington Sundar struck a whirlwind 50 off 28 balls, but the game was well beyond the reach of the hosts by the time he came into bat. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav scored 47 off 34, but Team India needed a bigger knock from him after they lost their first three wickets with a mere 15 runs on the board.

Facing a must-win scenario in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29 India might be looking to make some changes for the second T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar and Prithvi Shaw were the four players on the bench for the Ranchi encounter. We analyze three reasons why Sharma should play the second and third T20I against New Zealand.

#1 Team India need to strengthen their batting

If we look at Team India’s make-up for the first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi, they probably went in with one bowling option too many. Only three of their frontline bowlers completed their quotas of four overs – left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, off-spinner Washington Sundar and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Fast bowlers Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi, who were picked in the team only for their bowling prowess, sent down only one and two overs respectively. Even Hardik Pandya did not complete his quota of four overs, bowling three.

Clearly, Team India management miscalculated their bowling resources as a result of which two of their frontline fast bowlers sent down only three overs. Team India must thus look to strengthen their batting department, while also ensuring that their main bowlers are utilized properly.

#2 A lower-order big-hitter is the need of the hour

Among the batting options in the reserves, they have only two choices - Sharma and opener Prithvi Shaw. Looking at the current team combination, the former is the only one who fits into the scheme of things. The top six will more or less pick themselves.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan will be backed despite their early departures in the first game. It would be unfair to axe Rahul Tripathi after just one failure; he deserves a decent run to prove himself at the top level. Suryakumar Yadav, skipper Pandya and all-rounder Sundar occupy the next three slots in the batting department.

Sharma could come in at No. 7 and strengthen the batting department. He is yet to make his international debut, but he proved to be a handy lower-order hitter for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2022 edition.

The 29-year-old played 12 matches for the Punjab franchise last season, scoring 234 runs at a strike rate of 163.64, with a best of 44. He played a few momentum-shifting cameos that would have caught the eye of the Indian selectors and the team management as well.

Sharma has produced impressive numbers in his overall T20 career as well. The Vidarbha keeper-batter has played 76 matches in the format, smashing 1787 runs at an average of 30.28 and a strike rate of 147.93, with one hundred and nine fifties.

#3 If he is picked for the 2nd T20I, he must be retained for the 3rd one as well

In case, Sharma is picked for the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow, he must be retained for the third match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as well, which will be played on February 1. The Team India management has adopted a policy of giving players a decent run to prove their credentials in their respective fields of specialization.

Going by the above philosophy, Sharma must play both the remaining T20I matches irrespective of the result. If India win the Lucknow T20I on Sunday, well and good. But even if they don’t, Sharma should be included in the playing XI for the third game in Ahmedabad.

After all, the yardstick to measure the performance as well as the potential of all players on the big stage should be the same.

