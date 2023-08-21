3 reasons why Tilak Varma's selection for Asia Cup 2023 is the wrong move

The All India Senior Selection Committee has included young Tilak Varma in India's 17-member squad for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. The continental tournament will be played in a hybrid model, with Pakistan and Sri Lanka hosting it.

Tilak, who made his international debut in the recently concluded series against the West Indies, has impressed many with his aggressive brand of cricket. Despite India losing 2-3 in the five-match series, the youngster from Hyderabad stole the show, amassing 173 runs in five matches at an average of 57.67 and a strike rate of 140.65.

Ever since his successful outing in the Caribbean, there were rumors that Tilak might be drafted into the ODI squad as well. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar divulged the news that Tilak has been included in the squad ahead of senior cricketers like Sanju Samson, who was the lone travelling reserve.

"In West Indies, we saw some real promise in terms of not just performances but the temperament," Agarkar told reporters. "And it gives us an opportunity to take him with the team, give him some more exposure; a left-hander again, looks very promising.

"So, fortunately, we can take 17 here, it'll be 15 at the World Cup. So when the time comes we'll take that decision, but at the moment it at least gives the coach and captain an opportunity to have him with the squad," he added.

While the decision to include Tilak Varma has been welcomed by every sector, we try to dissect why this can have a negative impact. On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Tilak Varma's inclusion is the wrong move.

#1 Tilak Varma's lack of experience in ODIs

While he has impressed significantly in the shortest format, playing for India and the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Tilak is yet to make his debut in ODIs.

Hence, he is certainly short of experience and fielding him in a high-profile tournament like the Asia Cup could harm India's chances.

While many may argue that there isn't much difference between playing T20 and 50 overs formats, the latter is a different ball altogether. It requires a lot of maturity and determination to be able to find success in ODI cricket.

It is evidenced by Suryakumar Yadav's case. The right-hander is the No.1 batter in the shortest format but is struggling to find his feet in 50-over cricket. He averages a paltry 24.33 in 26 ODIs, which comes down to 14.11 in 2023.

#2 Poor form in Ireland

The left-hander grabbed the limelight with his stellar batting form in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. However, his form has witnessed a dip in the ongoing series against Ireland.

Batting at No. 3 in the absence of senior cricketers, Tilak Varma has struggled heavily. The 20-year-old has managed to score only one run in the two T20Is so far, including a golden duck.

He has often been found wanting against the short-pitch deliveries, which will not go unnoticed ahead of the continental tournament.

#3 Subcontinental conditions would merit an extra spinner

The upcoming Asia Cup will serve as a good exposure for Tilak Varma, which will groom him for the future. However, keeping this aside, having an additional spinner in the squad would do India a world of good in the continental tournament.

The selection committee has picked a lone wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav and no special off-break bowler. With the Asia Cup and the subsequent ICC ODI World Cup set to be played in the sub-continent, not having an extra wrist-spinner is bound to raise eyebrows.

The lack of an off-spinner like Ravichandran Ashwin should also be a cause for concern for the Indian think tank given the presence of left-handers in opposition teams and possible match-ups.