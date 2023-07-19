3 reasons why Umran Malik needs to be backed through thick and thin by Team India

Team India's squads for upcoming white-ball series against West Indies went through a few changes, but a couple of players remained constant despite clamor over their inclusion. Umran Malik, who hasn't been able to nail down a spot in any top-level side since having a breakthrough year in 2022, was picked for both the ODIs and the T20Is.

Umran has played eight games each in the ODI and T20I formats, without overly inspiring numbers in either. He has managed to scalp 13 wickets in ODIs at an economy rate of 6.45 and 11 in T20Is at an unimpressive 10.48. The express pacer has been in and out of the playing XI, never getting a consistent run of games.

Umran is also on the back of a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) where he lost his place in the playing XI. That has only added to the doubt surrounding his selection in the national side.

However, it's safe to say that the quick bowler needs to be an integral part of India's squads going forward, ideally across formats. The Men in Blue need to wrap him in cotton wool and ensure that he gets all the necessary resources to further his development.

Here are three reasons why Umran Malik needs to be backed through thick and thin by Team India.

#3 Umran Malik has shown improvement throughout his career

England & India Net Sessions

Umran Malik has been in the spotlight right through his fledgling career, something that was always going to be the case given his raw pace. He has managed to show significant improvement throughout his appearances so far, though.

Umran started off as an exciting fast bowler without much accuracy in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) before having a breakthrough season in 2022 to become the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) wicket-taking spearhead. An Indian debut was obviously not far away.

Although Umran was expensive in the three T20Is he played in 2022, he started the new calendar year with spells of 2/27, 3/48 and 2/31 against Sri Lanka. He also picked up two wickets for just nine runs in his most recent outing in the format, against New Zealand.

Umran has consistently been on the rise, adding control and variations to his arsenal. His IPL 2023 campaign perhaps didn't contribute to the upward trajectory, but...

#2 SRH didn't treat the fast bowler too well in IPL 2023

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

What went wrong for Umran Malik in IPL 2023? The SRH fast bowler played eight matches in this year's edition of the league, returning only five scalps at an economy rate of 10.85.

Umran was rarely used at favorable times by his captains, first Bhunveshwar Kumar and then Aiden Markram. The 23-year-old eventually lost his place in the side, with Markram bizarrely talking up his abilities and hinting that the decision to sideline him came directly from the management.

Clearly, SRH and Umran weren't on the same wavelength in IPL 2023, and it showed in their performances as they endured a miserable season. The youngster wasn't put in a position to succeed, and his stint with the Orange Army this year cannot lead to the Men in Blue losing faith in their fast-bowling superstar.

#1 Pace - the outright differentiating factor

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

This is something that doesn't need to be said. Umran Malik has pace unlike any other bowler to have played for India and needs to be treated like he's special, because he is.

Umran's value to the side has reflected in his ODI performances. He has picked up at least two wickets in five of his eight outings in the format and has never gone wicketless. Most of those breakthroughs have come from hurrying the batters and testing their resolve.

Umran still has a long way to go before he can be an all-format regular for Team India, but there's no doubt that a bowler of his caliber and unique ability needs to be backed through thick and thin.

