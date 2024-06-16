3 reasons why USA qualifying for Super Eight of T20 World Cup 2024 is the greatest achievement by an Associate nation

The USA created history by qualifying for the Super Eight of T20 World Cup 2024.

Placed in a tough group comprising Asian Giants India and Pakistan along with Ireland and Canada, a few cricket pundits would have given them a chance to qualify for the next round of the mega tournament.

USA however, against all expectations qualified for the next round and have announced their arrival on the big stage. Though a few Associate nations have beaten Test-playing nations in the past, the performance of the USA has been remarkable.

On that note, here is a look at three reasons why the USA qualifying for the Super Eight of the T20 World Cup is the greatest achievement by an Associate nation.

#1 USA have played a handful of T20Is as compared to other teams

Before the start of the T20 World Cup, USA had played only 28 T20Is, the lowest amongst all nations participating in the T20 World Cup 2024. The second lowest is Canada who had played 58 T20Is before the advent of the mega tournament.

USA cricket is in its infancy and the fact that they have qualified for the next round of an ICC tournament in their maiden appearance speaks volumes of its achievements.

As far as T20 exposure is concerned, the USA had played only 6 T20Is against Test-playing nations. Out of the said six matches, they won three (Two against Bangladesh in 2024 and one against Ireland in 2021). They had lost a game each to Bangladesh, Ireland, and Zimbabwe prior to the T20 World Cup 2024.

To compete against the best of players who participate in various T20 leagues around the world itself was a milestone for USA cricket and the fact that they qualified for the next round, adds the icing to the cake.

#2 Consistent performances right through the group stages of the T20 World Cup 2024

USA were placed in Group A which consisted of three Test-playing nations - India, Pakistan, and Ireland.

USA played their first game of the tournament against Canada and chased down a mammoth target of 195 with 14 balls to spare. Aaron Jones (94* off 40) and Andries Gous (65 off 46) announced their arrival on the big stage by stitching a match-winning partnership of 131 runs.

Saurabh Natravakar has been sensational for USA in the T20 World Cup 2024

Thereafter, 6th June 2024 was a red letter day in the history of USA cricket. They beat Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium by defending 19 runs in the super over. Saurabh Netravalkar held nerves of steel and guided his team to a historic win.

USA faced India in their third game and India had to work hard for their win. After scoring 110 in 20 overs, the USA bowlers had India in a spot of bother when the Indian openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were dismissed early. India won the match with 10 balls to spare but not before the USA made a statement on the field.

The match against Ireland in Florida was washed out due to rains and by virtue of five points, the co-hosts made it to the next round by knocking out Pakistan and Ireland.

#3 USA players have been on par with players of other teams

Aaron Jones is the second highest run getter in the T20 World Cup 2024

As of 15th June 2024, two of the five top scorers in the tournament are from the USA. Aaron Jones is the second-highest run-getter (141 runs in 3 innings) at an average of 141 and has an astounding strike rate of 160.22

Andries Gous is the fifth-highest run-getter amassing 102 runs in three innings. Monak Patel also scored an impressive half-century against Pakistan.

As far as the bowling is concerned, Saurabh Netravalkar has been exceptional. His four wickets have come at an average of 13 and an exceptional economy rate of 5.20. Nosthush Kenjige picked up three wickets in his only match of the tournament against Pakistan.

Thus, the fact that the USA players who have played a handful of matches as compared to players from other teams who have abundant experience of playing T20 cricket, makes their qualification in the next round of the T20 World Cup a big achievement.

