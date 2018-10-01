3 reasons Virat Kohli should not be India's captain in limited-overs Cricket

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.43K // 01 Oct 2018, 14:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team India had an astonishing Asia Cup recently, and they retained the title. Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma led the side in the Asia Cup and lifted the cup without a single defeat. India drew a match against Afghanistan in the Super Four stage but several important players were rested for the match.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested for the Asia Cup. Several people predicted that India might not do well in the Asia Cup without Kohli but India did not face any obstacle without the star batsman. As a matter of fact, Rohit Sharma did exceptionally well and his captaincy was noteworthy in the tournament.

Virat is an impressive captain and India has done well since he took the reins from the former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Kohli's captaincy is awe-inspiring in the Test scene and he is an attacking Test skipper like former captain Sourav Ganguly. Though India had a dismal tour in England, India is still the number one Test team in the world now.

However, Kohli's captaincy has been nothing more than adequate in limited overs Cricket. Here we discuss 3 reasons why Kohli should not be the captain of the team in limited-overs cricket.

#3 IPL performance as a Captain

Virat Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but their performances have been substandard in the IPL. Kohli became the RCB captain in 2013 but the Bangalore franchise has not won the IPL title even once under his stewardship. RCB have a star-studded squad and they have a stupendous batting line up. Despite having several top-notch players, RCB have not managed to lift the title.

Kohli has been part of the franchise since the beginning of the IPL. Kohli is undoubtedly the best batsman in the world now and he scores plenty of runs in the IPL. He is the second highest run scorer of the IPL and has scored 4948 runs in 163 matches at an average of 38.

However, his performance as the RCB skipper has not been impressive. RCB failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs in the last two seasons. Therefore, his IPL performance as a skipper certainly raises questions regarding his leadership skills in limited-overs cricket.

1 / 3 NEXT