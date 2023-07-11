3 reasons why West Indies can break India's eight-Test series winning streak in 2023

The Indian Test team will be in action soon. After the disappointment of the ICC World Test Championship final, Rohit Sharma and team will start afresh, against West Indies in their backyard. The side is different from the one that won the series the last time Virat Kohli led his troops out here. It is a side in transition and expectations, though lofty, need to be slightly tempered down.

West Indies, on the other hand, were very disappointing in the ICC World Cup qualifiers. However, the side is a different beast when it comes to Test cricket in home conditions. They have a potent bowling attack and batters who know how to survive and score runs. It will not be a cakewalk for the Indian team.

Here we take a look at three reasons why West Indies can break India's eight-Test series winning streak in 2023:

#3 India’s bowling lacks experience

Siraj will be the leader of the pace bowling attack

It has to be said here that India’s glory days of pace bowlers seem to be fading away. During this tour, the visitors bring a combined tally of 88 Test wickets. Leading the pack is Mohammed Siraj, who has contributed 52 wickets.

It should be mentioned here that the last time India played without a fast bowler who did not have more than 100 Test wickets was back in 2013-14. Jasprit Bumrah is injured, Mohammed Shami is rested, Umesh Yadav keeps missing out, he is over 35, and Ishant Sharma no longer seems to be in the plans.

This lack of bowling experience could be one big factor why West Indies could challenge Rohit Sharma and team.

#2 West Indies are a strong unit at home

West Indies bowling will pose a challenge

West Indies were shambolic in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers. However, they will be a different team when they lock horns with India.

In the recent past, they have beaten England in successive home series, drew series with Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Their bowlers are better than the visitors, especially if we consider the numbers and conditions on offer.

Kemar Roach is among the top five wicket-takers for the West Indies, while Shannon Gabriel is making strides towards entering the top ten. Jason Holder has an average of under 30 with the ball and Alzarri Joseph is nearing his prime. If the pitches favour seam bowlers, these seamers can cause a lot of headache to the visitors.

#1 India’s not so settled batting order

Batting is undergoing a transition

Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to take over the number 3 position from Cheteshwar Pujara. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane are the most experienced batters, but they are past their prime and have not been anywhere close to their prolific best recently.

KS Bharat has not inspired any confidence as the wicket-keeper batter while Shubman Gill has not quite aced this format yet. It is a batting unit that has the talent, but well, the scores have not been there.

West Indies bowling attack can pounce on these batters and pose a lot of questions and perhaps, give a rude start to World Test Championship cycle to Rohit and team.

