3 reasons why Australia are one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup in 2020

The home side winning a World Cup in their own backyard was a very difficult proposition until it all changed in 2011, when India won the ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Since then, Australia and England have lifted the trophies in their respective home conditions in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

All of a sudden, the pressure of playing well in front of their fans has dissipated; teams seem to have cracked the code on how to exploit their home conditions. And it looks like the trend might continue in the shortest format as well.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia in 2020. And going by the current squad and form, the home side look like very strong contenders to lift the title - which would be their first one in this format.

Even though it's tough to predict a winner in this very short format, the increase in frequency of T20I matches has betrayed certain patterns of play by specific teams. That has made it a little easier to determine, at the very least, the top contenders for the trophy.

With that in mind, we can safely say Aaron Finch’s men look in great shape to win the World Cup next year Down Under. Here are three reasons for the same:

#1 Large grounds

Cricket grounds in Australia are probably the biggest in the world. That is one of the primary reasons why visiting teams struggle when they tour Down Under.

The large-sized grounds suit the home side’s play. Australia have a lot of players who can muscle the ball a long way, and they also have quick runners between the wickets who can convert twos into threes - which could play a crucial factor while batting.

Fielding, a key aspect of T20, also gives the home side an advantage. The Aussie fielders possess the ability to throw flat and hard from the deep, something that very few other teams can boast of.

