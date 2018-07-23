Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Dhoni was better in the IPL than in the England ODI series

Piyush Choudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.85K   //    23 Jul 2018, 14:50 IST

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Dhoni walking off after a dismal outing with the bat in the second ODI (Lord's, London).

Having begun the ODI series with a comprehensive win, India faltered in the last two ODIs to give away the series to the more deserving English side. Before the series, everyone had expected nail-biting encounters between the top-ranked ODI teams. What they got to witness instead was a one-sided affair for most of the ODI series. There were many reasons that pinned India's down. But one of them that attracted more glares than the others was Dhoni's offbeat batting.

Coming in at number 5 in the last 2 ODIs, Dhoni could not quite get the Indian innings going despite spending a significant amount of time at the wicket. While it is something that can happen to anybody on a given day, what led to him being subjected to severe criticism was his lack of intent. In fact, in the second ODI at Lord's, the fans booed him from the stands as he seemed reluctant to go for the big shots even when the required run-rate was slipping out of control.

Dhoni's inability to up the run-rate shows up in his batting statistics for the ODI series. Getting to bat in two innings, he could muster only 79 runs at a poor strike-rate of 63.2. And both of these innings came at times when India was in dire need of big shots. Given the rate at which he scored, both his innings pretty much sucked the momentum out of India's game which added to the fury of the fans. Dhoni was not alone to struggle but, no one looked as helpless as him throughout the series.

While it is easier said than done, we must pause and look out for the reasons that may have withheld Dhoni from going big unlike what we witnessed in the IPL when he was playing for CSK. A quick analysis indeed yields a few reasons as to why he might have opted batting in an uncharacteristic way which perhaps cost India the series.

Without much ado, let's look at three reasons that must not miss any critic's analysis of Dhoni's failure in the ODI series when contrasted with his success in the IPL.

#3 Unreliable lower order

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final
Hardik Pandya needs to find some consistency in batting

India, undoubtedly, has no other dependable batsman when it comes to lower middle-order than Dhoni himself. Hardik Pandya may seem as one but, he is not quite the batsman that the team can bank on for seeing the innings through or notching up big scores.

Although there have been glimpses of the maturity that one hopes to find in a reliable lower-order batter in Pandya's batting, he has really not upped his game in a way that the team wishes for. Naturally, in the absence of a batsman who Dhoni can rely upon to take the innings forward, he has to restrain himself from playing big shots and therefore taking the risk of losing his precious wicket.

In contrast to India's lower middle-order, CSK had a couple of more seasoned players in the form of Bravo and Jadeja. Quite naturally, Dhoni could get himself in and then look for the flourish in the IPL matches. He had covers for his wicket who could see an innings through as well as provide that late flourish.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
Piyush Choudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket's my inamorata!
England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India will dominate...
RELATED STORY
Why is MS Dhoni irreplaceable?
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 4 Reasons why England start as...
RELATED STORY
5 Things India need to do to win ODI series in England
RELATED STORY
India vs England: 3 reasons why the 2014 result could be...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India can win the...
RELATED STORY
Under the Microscope: 3 Things for India to Improve On in...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian captains who won a bilateral ODI series in England
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will miss MS Dhoni after his retirement
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India could outplay...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us