3 Reasons why England are struggling more than India in their own backyard

Vishal Raman FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 754 // 27 Aug 2018, 18:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England look down and out

The scoreline(2-1) of the series so far may suggest that the England team have more dominating than their Indian counterparts. But in reality, there has been a fair share of struggle within the England dressing room.

In an era where home teams reign supreme almost every time, England has been a good host. In fact, in recent times their record is worse than any other country playing on their home soil as they tend to lose a few games. They don't necessarily lose a home series but have struggled to ascertain their dominance over the visiting teams.

In this slideshow, we will look at the reasons behind their recent struggle in their home conditions.

#1 Constantly changing their opening pair

Current Opening pair

The only constant in the opening pair is Alastair Cook and Strauss retired. England has used as many as 13 opening partners for the former. Even Cook's form is a cause of concern for the England team. He hasn't scored a single fifty in this series and his last century came in the Ashes.

The Indian openers have looked more comfortable than Cook and Jennings in this series. If the pattern continues, they might look change the opening pair once again.

1 / 2 NEXT