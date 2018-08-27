Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Reasons why England are struggling more than India in their own backyard

Vishal Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
754   //    27 Aug 2018, 18:49 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
England look down and out

The scoreline(2-1) of the series so far may suggest that the England team have more dominating than their Indian counterparts. But in reality, there has been a fair share of struggle within the England dressing room.

In an era where home teams reign supreme almost every time, England has been a good host. In fact, in recent times their record is worse than any other country playing on their home soil as they tend to lose a few games. They don't necessarily lose a home series but have struggled to ascertain their dominance over the visiting teams.

In this slideshow, we will look at the reasons behind their recent struggle in their home conditions.

#1 Constantly changing their opening pair

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
Current Opening pair

The only constant in the opening pair is Alastair Cook and Strauss retired. England has used as many as 13 opening partners for the former. Even Cook's form is a cause of concern for the England team. He hasn't scored a single fifty in this series and his last century came in the Ashes.

The Indian openers have looked more comfortable than Cook and Jennings in this series. If the pattern continues, they might look change the opening pair once again.

England vs India 2018 England Cricket James Anderson Alastair Cook
Vishal Raman
CONTRIBUTOR
