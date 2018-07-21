3 reasons why India are not favorites to win the 2019 World Cup

The Indian team lost the ODI series in England 2-1 after a comprehensive victory in the first ODI at Trent Bridge. It was a wake-up call for team India as the ODI series pointed out the areas of improvement.

The Men in Blue are labeled as automatic favorites for the 2019 World Cup because of the strength of their squad and their record over the past few months. It is true that India's full-strength ODI team is a very strong unit on paper but the problem begins when all of them are not playing together.

There are few missing pieces in the puzzle which hamper India's chances of winning the 2019 World Cup. The challenge lies in fixing these problems as quickly as possible in order to have a pool of 15-20 players who are fit, fine and rearing to give their best shot at the big ICC event next year.

Let us take a look at 3 reasons why India are not the favorites to win the 2019 World Cup.

