Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Reasons why India might lose the 2018 Asia Cup

V Shashank
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.17K   //    18 Aug 2018, 22:27 IST

All is not well for the Indian cricket team at the moment. Their 2-1 loss at the hands of Englishmen in a contest where they entered as the favourites didn't go too well with the fans of Indian cricket. As a matter of fact, the impact of their defeat even raised questions on the performance they would be exhibiting in the 2019 World Cup.

While it would be difficult to predict about India's performances in the greatest event in the World of cricket, based on their recent play in the past couple of series, one could easily anticipate the outcome of India's expected run in the 2018 Asia Cup events.

A victory for India doesn't look anywhere on cards, but a mighty breakdown could be witnessed for sure. Here's a list of the 3 reasons which prove why India would find it difficult to win the 2018 Asia Cup.

#1 India's middle-order quandary continues

England v India - 1st Vitality International T20
India's middle-order needs a makeover at the moment

India's middle-order conundrum got further exploited with their successive defeats against England in the 3-match ODI series. While they had ensured a lead of 1-0, their unexpected loss in the remaining contests, despite possessing some of the quality middle-order batsmen came as a shocker for the Indian cricket fraternity.

To be honest, it was a bit disappointing to witness players of the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya to crumble down under the pressure subjected by the Englishmen.

Considering the potential that each one of them possesses, India should have easily won the competitions by a minimum of a 2-1 margin, if not a whitewash victory. Instead, what they exhibited was perhaps one of their weakest middle-order display which helped the English unit get the better of them on the crucial occasions.

If India is to win the Asia Cup battles, they better stick to a particular combination with the right set of players, else a major defeat in the conditions of UAE looks all the more prominent for the cricket fraternity to witness.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
V Shashank
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Fanatic
Asia Cup 2018: How will India's ODI squad look like
RELATED STORY
India's strongest playing XI for the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
India's probable 15-member squad and starting XI for Asia...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who May Retire From Cricket After Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 to be telecasted on nine channels
RELATED STORY
BCCI hands over Asia Cup hosting rights to the Emirates
RELATED STORY
5 players who can be selected for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup qualifier schedule announced
RELATED STORY
Current best Asian combined XI in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Best Asian XI team in Test cricket right now
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 06:00 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us