3 Reasons why India might lose the 2018 Asia Cup

All is not well for the Indian cricket team at the moment. Their 2-1 loss at the hands of Englishmen in a contest where they entered as the favourites didn't go too well with the fans of Indian cricket. As a matter of fact, the impact of their defeat even raised questions on the performance they would be exhibiting in the 2019 World Cup.

While it would be difficult to predict about India's performances in the greatest event in the World of cricket, based on their recent play in the past couple of series, one could easily anticipate the outcome of India's expected run in the 2018 Asia Cup events.

A victory for India doesn't look anywhere on cards, but a mighty breakdown could be witnessed for sure. Here's a list of the 3 reasons which prove why India would find it difficult to win the 2018 Asia Cup.

#1 India's middle-order quandary continues

India's middle-order needs a makeover at the moment

India's middle-order conundrum got further exploited with their successive defeats against England in the 3-match ODI series. While they had ensured a lead of 1-0, their unexpected loss in the remaining contests, despite possessing some of the quality middle-order batsmen came as a shocker for the Indian cricket fraternity.

To be honest, it was a bit disappointing to witness players of the likes of MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya to crumble down under the pressure subjected by the Englishmen.

Considering the potential that each one of them possesses, India should have easily won the competitions by a minimum of a 2-1 margin, if not a whitewash victory. Instead, what they exhibited was perhaps one of their weakest middle-order display which helped the English unit get the better of them on the crucial occasions.

If India is to win the Asia Cup battles, they better stick to a particular combination with the right set of players, else a major defeat in the conditions of UAE looks all the more prominent for the cricket fraternity to witness.

