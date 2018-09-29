3 Reasons why India should finally look past MS Dhoni

Shashwat Kumar

Dhoni has been indispensable to India since his debut

India’s Asia Cup campaign ended in joy when they eked out a nail-biting last-ball victory over Bangladesh. Like many of their previous ODI assignments, the top order was again instrumental in their success throughout with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma scoring the majority of runs.

Another pleasing aspect of Team India's display was the control displayed by the bowling attack. Despite these positives, there were a few questions that were still left unanswered.

The Indian team afforded the likes of Rayudu, Karthik and Dhoni an uninhibited run in the middle order. However, neither showed the potential to be able to solve the middle order muddle. Though the form of Rayudu and Karthik would have worried the think-tank, the failure of Dhoni over the course of the tournament would’ve raised a lot more eyebrows.

Dhoni’s abilities have been on the wane over the past few years, but with the others around him performing, the team was willing to look the other way. With the World Cup only months away and Dhoni still struggling, the team management find themselves in an unenviable situation, having to make a tough choice.

MS is still the best in the business when it comes to glove-work. However, it is his impactful batting that India craves more than his keeping. With his belligerence seeming a distant memory with each passing game, the time may have come for him to finally hang up his gloves.

Through the course of this article, we would look at three reasons why India should take the call now and invest in another keeper before the World Cup gets too close.

