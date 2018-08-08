3 reasons why India should open with Dinesh Karthik in the Lord's Test

Karthik may be a good choice as an opener for the Lord's Test

Team India will look to bury the ghosts of the Birmingham Test, especially in the batting department. The top order comprising of Vijay, Dhawan and Rahul could score only 82 runs combined in both the innings. While Vijay scored only 26 runs, Dhawan managed to score 39 and Rahul 17 in both the innings.

Team India needs a strong opening foundation in order to enable their middle order to score more runs. Though Dinesh Karthik struggled in the Birmingham Test in the middle order, it will not be a bad idea to open with him in the Lord's Test.

Here is a look as to why Karthik may be the ideal choice as an opener for the Lord's Test:

#3 India's opening woes:

Dhawan and Vijay have failed to provide good starts for India outside the subcontinent

The Indian openers have struggled to give good starts to India outside the subcontinent. Before the start of the ongoing Test series against England, Vijay and Dhawan had opened for India in 39 innings and scored 1679 runs at an average of 44.18. However, the average dropped considerably to 25.45 outside the subcontinent and West Indies which shows their vulnerability in bowling friendly conditions. In the first Test at Edgbaston, the duo added 69 runs in the Test in both the innings.

Vijay and Rahul have scored 472 runs in 20 innings at an average of 23.55. The average drops to a dismal 18.80 outside the subcontinent and West Indies.

Dhawan and Rahul average 65.55 while opening for India in 9 innings. However, none of the said innings have been outside the subcontinent and West Indies. Hence there is not much to read into the said average of 65.55.

Thus it is evident that the Indian openers have failed to get the flying starts for India outside the subcontinent.

