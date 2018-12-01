×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 reasons why India will not find it easy to defeat Austalia 

Aayush Kataria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
327   //    01 Dec 2018, 10:19 IST

CXI v India - International 4-Day Tour Match: Day 3
CXI v India - International 4-Day Tour Match: Day 3

Test Cricket in Australia is one of cricket's most beautiful sights. It is a series that every team and player looks forward to being a part of. It is Virat Kohli's Indian team who have made the trip this summer. The series is one that is set to be the blockbuster cricketing event as we head into the new year.

The Border-Gavaskar series comes at a unique time. Quite possibly, Australian cricket is at its lowest at the moment. Over the past few months, they have struggled as the suspensions of Steve Smith and David Warner have hit the team hard. There was no doubting the duo were easily Australia's two best batsmen and taking them away has massively depleted the quality of their team

The build-up to the series has concentrated around the depleted Australian side. It is without a doubt India's best chance to win a test series in Australia. A lot of experts have suggested that India are favorites for the series.

Some fans have also claimed that it will be an easy win for India. However, taking Australia for granted will be a costly mistake for India. If India wishes to succeed down under, it will still require a herculean effort

#3 Australia's batting is still strong at home

Pakistan v Australia: 1st Test - Day Three
Pakistan v Australia: 1st Test - Day Three

Since the ball-tampering saga, the Australian batting is one that has failed to inspire confidence. Neither on paper or performance does the Australian batting look formidable. It is surely an area that any opposition playing against them will fancy at the moment. However, despite their struggles, it is one that is still more than decent at home.

The Marsh brothers are two players who are a symbol of inconsistency. Shaun Marsh's Test average is just 35.29 while Mitchell Marsh averages a mere 25.09. Both are players that Australian fans would rather see replaced in the Test setup. However, at home, they are not as easy to dismiss as England found out last year.

In the 2017-18 Ashes, Shaun Marsh was the second highest run scorer with 445 runs with two centuries to his name at an average of 74.16. Even Mitchell Marsh showed his prowess with the bat scoring 320 runs in only three matches at a tremendous average of 106.66. Like his elder brother, he also had two centuries to his name.

Last month, Australian's new opening pair of Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja did their credentials no harm. Finch who is Australia's limited overs captain, playing his first test series, scored 181 runs in the two matches. On the other hand, Khawaja proved a lot of people wrong with some exceptional batting in spin-friendly conditions. While there were massive doubts about his ability in the subcontinent, the same cannot be said about him at home.

The left-handed batter has scored 1544 runs in 18 matches in Australia at a remarkable average of 59.38. Even the other players are more likely to do well at home than fail. Quite evidently, getting through the Australian batting is something Indian bowlers will still have to work really hard for.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Team India Indian Cricket Team Steven Smith Virat Kohli Adelaide Oval Sydney Cricket Ground Melbourne Cricket Ground
Aayush Kataria
ANALYST
Cricket and Football lover. Mass Communication Student.
Aus vs Ind 2018: 3 Reasons why Rohit Sharma should open...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will win Test series against Australia
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India can beat Australia in the Test Series
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Australia might defeat India in the Test...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's 3 greatest Test knocks in losing cause
RELATED STORY
Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder India need in Tests
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018: It is sink or swim for KL Rahul
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for the third T20I against Australia
RELATED STORY
Did Ganguly's India sabotage Laxman's Career?
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Australia will defeat India in the T20I Series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
IND 358/10 & 199/1 (41.1 ov)
CAXI 544/10
LIVE
Day 4 | India lead Cricket Australia XI by 13 runs with 9 wickets remaining
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us