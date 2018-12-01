3 reasons why India will not find it easy to defeat Austalia

CXI v India - International 4-Day Tour Match: Day 3

Test Cricket in Australia is one of cricket's most beautiful sights. It is a series that every team and player looks forward to being a part of. It is Virat Kohli's Indian team who have made the trip this summer. The series is one that is set to be the blockbuster cricketing event as we head into the new year.

The Border-Gavaskar series comes at a unique time. Quite possibly, Australian cricket is at its lowest at the moment. Over the past few months, they have struggled as the suspensions of Steve Smith and David Warner have hit the team hard. There was no doubting the duo were easily Australia's two best batsmen and taking them away has massively depleted the quality of their team

The build-up to the series has concentrated around the depleted Australian side. It is without a doubt India's best chance to win a test series in Australia. A lot of experts have suggested that India are favorites for the series.

Some fans have also claimed that it will be an easy win for India. However, taking Australia for granted will be a costly mistake for India. If India wishes to succeed down under, it will still require a herculean effort

#3 Australia's batting is still strong at home

Pakistan v Australia: 1st Test - Day Three

Since the ball-tampering saga, the Australian batting is one that has failed to inspire confidence. Neither on paper or performance does the Australian batting look formidable. It is surely an area that any opposition playing against them will fancy at the moment. However, despite their struggles, it is one that is still more than decent at home.

The Marsh brothers are two players who are a symbol of inconsistency. Shaun Marsh's Test average is just 35.29 while Mitchell Marsh averages a mere 25.09. Both are players that Australian fans would rather see replaced in the Test setup. However, at home, they are not as easy to dismiss as England found out last year.

In the 2017-18 Ashes, Shaun Marsh was the second highest run scorer with 445 runs with two centuries to his name at an average of 74.16. Even Mitchell Marsh showed his prowess with the bat scoring 320 runs in only three matches at a tremendous average of 106.66. Like his elder brother, he also had two centuries to his name.

Last month, Australian's new opening pair of Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja did their credentials no harm. Finch who is Australia's limited overs captain, playing his first test series, scored 181 runs in the two matches. On the other hand, Khawaja proved a lot of people wrong with some exceptional batting in spin-friendly conditions. While there were massive doubts about his ability in the subcontinent, the same cannot be said about him at home.

The left-handed batter has scored 1544 runs in 18 matches in Australia at a remarkable average of 59.38. Even the other players are more likely to do well at home than fail. Quite evidently, getting through the Australian batting is something Indian bowlers will still have to work really hard for.

