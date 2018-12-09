×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why Kane Williamson can finish as one of the best Test batsmen of his generation

Dibyadarshan Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
23   //    09 Dec 2018, 21:42 IST

Kane Williamson: The silent assassin.
Kane Williamson: The silent assassin.

Williamson is considered a modern-day great. But how good is he? Where does he stand with other contemporary greats like Virat Kohli, Root and Smith? Is it time to give Kane his due?

Kane Williamson has been the silent assassin for New Zealand. Being a great batsman and having good leadership skills in his disposal, he makes a strong case of himself within the 'fab four'. He has been continuously scoring a truckload of runs for his team in difficult conditions and has taken New Zealand home on various occasions. But sometimes we tend to forget how good a batsman he is.

Let's break down the three reasons why Kane can finish as one of the best Test batsmen of his generation.

#3 Batting at the tough number 3 spot and playing less cricket compared to his counterparts

Williamson, the least fancied of the lot (probably because he is from New Zealand and not from the big three cricket-playing nations), is playing at the same league like his contemporaries.

Amongst this generation of Test batsmen who are billed to be future greats, four name stands out: Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Joe Root. Williamson is certainly at the top of this pack and, in all probability, will finish at the top too. This despite being a number 3 batsman, which is historically a much more difficult batting position than number 4 (in terms of average runs scored per dismissal), where interestingly all the other three mentioned above bat too.

Kane Williamson has played 103 innings in the number 3 spot and has scored a total of 5130 runs at a stellar average of 55.16 including 17 hundreds. While other batsmen such as Virat Kohli and Root has considerably struggled to make an impact at the number 3 position. Kohli's numbers are below-par there, scoring just 97 runs in six Test innings at an average of 19.40.

Also, we must keep in mind that New Zealand never get to play a four or five-match Test series unlike the big three- India, Australia and England. They mostly get two or three Tests in a series at home and away. This puts Williamson at a disadvantage when compared to the others.

Unlike them, he does not get a second chance or enough opportunities to make a comeback in a series. He hardly gets time to acclimatize to the conditions and had to be at his best from the word go. Thus, for Williamson to score this many runs is truly incredible. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Leisure Reading
Dibyadarshan Das
ANALYST
Avid cricket enthusiast who likes to talk, discuss and report on cricket. Frank and witty, and with a sense of drama comparable to that of cricket itself, he is master at evoking the many moods of the game. He likes to follow Indian cricket's fortunes on the cricket field.
Kane Williamson - The Most Complete Batsman Of This Era
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Stat Highlights
RELATED STORY
Top 10 New Zealand No.3 batsmen of all-time
RELATED STORY
3 New Zealand players who should be protected during IPL...
RELATED STORY
Which modern batsman will surpass the great Tendulkar?
RELATED STORY
5 most prolific batting pairs for New Zealand across all...
RELATED STORY
Greatest New Zealand Test XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Most runs in a calendar year across all formats
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Pakistan must remove Sarfraz Ahmed as captain
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd Test : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 11:30 PM
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 104/4 (49.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Australia need 219 runs to win
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Today
WIN 195/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 196/5 (35.1 ov)
Bangladesh win by 5 wickets
WIN VS BAN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| 10:00 PM
SL 210/9 & 160/2 (37.0 ov)
NZXI 270/8
Day 2 | Stumps: Sri Lanka lead New Zealand XI by 100 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS NZXI live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us