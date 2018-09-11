Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 reasons why Pakistan are likely to win Asia Cup 2018

Kartik Bansal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
915   //    11 Sep 2018, 20:35 IST

Image result for pakistan cricket team win

It is time for white-ball action in cricket with some of the best advertisers of the game ready to take the center stage through a multi-nation tournament in Asia Cup. The tournament will see the top five Asian giants along with Hong-Kong, squaring up against each other for the coveted trophy.

As many reckon, this can be one of the most closely fought Asia Cup in the history of 34 years, with nothing to chose between the top five teams. Though it does seem that the Men in Green Pakistan have the most balanced side.

Under the leadership of Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan has done exceedingly well with a Champions Trophy 2017 win against India in the Final being the highlight of their efforts in past one year.

Here's a look at 3 reasons why Pakistan can win the Asia Cup 2018.

#3 An attacking and an in-form top order


Related image

Pakistan's recent limited-overs performances are buoyed by their top order exploits with the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul-Haq and Babar Azam contributing a majority of the team's runs. In their last overseas assignment to Zimbabwe, Pakistan crushed the hosts 5-0 to account for their successive series win after beating Australia in the Tri-series Final.

With Zaman leading the way, Pakistan has looked a formidable side as they look to resolve their batting issues from the past. The likes of Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik in the middle-order provide the much-needed solidity to them. In the lower-order, Pakistan boasts of a number of all-rounders, who are equally capable of tonking the ball hard and providing the much-needed impetus at the end. It could well turn out to be the perfect outing for the Sarfraz-led team as they might ride to the glory riding on the back of an inspiring run by their batters.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Babar Azam Fakhar Zaman
Kartik Bansal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
An avid Cricket Follower
3 reasons why India are unlikely to win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India will win the Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India will beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
2 reasons why Virat Kohli will play Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Predicted Squad
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Exciting openers to watch out for in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us