3 reasons why Pakistan has been more successful than India in England

Kartik Bansal 18 Aug 2018, 21:40 IST

The Pakistanis recently drew 1-1 in against England away from home

We have often seen the trend of Asian teams failing to adjust in the alien Engli conditions as they succumb to perform against the moving ball. In fact, India have won only six Test matches that they have played in England ever since 1932. This is a staggering number depicting tough times that the Sub-Continent giants have faced in this part of the world.

Though the story is not the same for every Asian team touring here in England. For that matter, our neighbours, Pakistan have done exceedingly well considering they also come from similar conditions as we have back home in India. The men in green have won more Test matches than any other Asian country here in England. They boast of a decent record on their last two tours with victories in three games and drawing both the series in 2016 and 2018.

But why is that so, do India by any means is a side less in capabilities? No, it is the preparation and the switch off from the white-ball cricket that Pakistanis manage to do better than us. In the end, it all boils down to be patient and show resistance in seamer-friendly conditions that Indians have often failed to display.

We take a detailed look at why Pakistan is a better touring team than India in the UK.

#3 Pace-attack to exploit the conditions

Pakistan have always had the luxury of some fearsome fast bowlers who can exploit the suitable conditions in England. Always known to produce some reckless fast bowlers, the country has seen some of the greats to have ever played the game. They tend to produce such bowlers who can bowl fast day in and day out and terrorize batsmen on their will. The likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younus, Shoaib Akhtar, have seen some of their best time bowling in the English conditions with a red-cherry that swings both ways.

The trend still continues as the baton is passed to the younger lot with Mohammad Amir leading the charge with youngsters like Hassan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammed Abbas following the footsteps of some of the legends from the country.

While India have always struggled with pacers, it was a golden opportunity for them this time with a healthy lot of fast bowlers to win a Test series in England but the batsmen have let them down to put runs on the board.

