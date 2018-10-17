3 reasons why Rishabh Pant should be a regular in the ODIs

Indian selectors have included Rishabh Pant in the ODI matches against the West Indies. He has shown talent and maturity at a young age and hence, he replaced Dinesh Karthik in the squad. Pant has had a great beginning to his Test career, and they expect nothing but best for him. While some have advocated for his inclusion in the next World Cup, others have been critical of him.

There are three reasons Pant should become a regular in the Indian ODI squad.

#3 Groomed as a future wicketkeeper-batsman

MS Dhoni is 37 and can take a call on his ODI career very soon. India must be ready for his departure. In Pant, India can get a wicketkeeper-batsman who is young, dynamic and has a good temperament.

Dinesh Karthik is 33 and has not been able to perform to his potential in the ODIs. In the 14 years of his career, he has only played 86 matches with 1663 runs at an average of 30.8. Pant has shown he has mettle. He can bring glory to the Indian team by winning matches in the future.

#2 Learn wicketkeeping from the Best

Dhoni might still play for a year or two. If Pant plays ODI consistently, then India can ensure proper transition and handholding of Pant from Dhoni. He can learn the nuances of the wicketkeeping from the best person in the world of cricket. Dhoni is known to be a great leader and has groomed a lot of youngsters.

Pant is a young and bright talent. He has shown sparks of greatness hence he will benefit greatly from the knowledge of Dhoni.

#1 Evolve as a great batsman in a few years

Pant needs to be included in the ODIs so that he can get sufficient time to play under different conditions and against various cricket playing nations. This will give him ample exposure and would increase his batting skill-set. He can learn from Virat Kohli on how to dominate bowlers.

Rohit Sharma can give him a few lessons on the importance of timing while batting. Dhoni can teach him to stay calm and focussed while batting. The current Indian team is one of the best in recent years hence their collective wisdom can benefit Pant greatly.