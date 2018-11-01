3 reasons why Virat Kohli is the most aggressive Indian captain ever

Virat Kohli

"Sport has nothing to do with fair play. In other words, it is war minus the shooting." - George Orwell

When George Orwell says something you just accept it as gospel. But I think we know someone who plays the game of cricket in that way, don't we?

On 5th November 1988, a superstar was born in Delhi. Yes, we are talking about Virat Kohli, the man who wears his heart on his sleeve, the man who plays every game as the last game of his life.

Kohli never ceases to amaze us whether it's with his masterful batting or with his awe-inspiring fielding. But how about his leadership?

Many commentators and experts have claimed that Kohli is more Aussie than Indian, and rightly so. The Indian skipper has maintained the Aussie kind of intensity and aggression in every bit of the game; he celebrates every wicket like it's the last he's going to witness on the field, and that tells the story of his 24*7 animated face.

Like many legends who have been criticized for their nature of play, Kohli too has faced his fair share whenever his emotional outbursts have lead to some banter on the field. But Captain Ferocious has only gone on to do better with his leadership.

There are many attributes to his captaincy, and the primary one is his own nature.

From the likes of MAK Pataudi, Ajit Wadekar to Kapil Dev and Mohd. Azharuddin, there had been a strong in-built system of accepting challenges but also accepting defeats, in a very gentle way. That changed when 'Dada' arrived.

Sourav Ganguly led a team which had a wonderful mixture of young talent and experience and he pushed them to a level that no other Indian skipper had even thought of, especially overseas. The hostile leadership was exceptional even in its existence.

On the other hand, the team under MS Dhoni achieved everything there is to achieve on a cricket field but failed to do win much overseas.

In the bastion of legendary Indian captains, Kohli stands out - not in terms of success or win percentage but in terms of his ability to lead a team with insurmountable self-belief and vigor till the last ball of the game is bowled. His infectious energy and his ability in leading scathing attacks on the opposition have truly made him one of a kind.

Among many, these 3 reasons are the ones that make him the most aggressive Indian captain ever:

1. He fights fire with fire

"As the king, so the people."

Let's be honest, India has never had a captain who slayed the opposition with his words. Not that that's the best way to win or that it would have helped others improve their success rate, but being so outspoken gives a young team an unparalleled confidence to believe in themselves, and to play bold when they know their skipper is backing them at every step of the game.

Kohli has certainly been the most self-confident batsman of his team. But when it comes to his captaincy, the confidence and the energy on the field just skyrocket, and his infectious aggression has affects others in the process.

He is always the one who starts the proceedings when it comes to taking on the opposition, and sometimes he gives it in advance too. There have innumerable instances of him dishing it back to the opposition, whether ordering Steve Smith to "stay within his limits" during the Adelaide Test in 2014 or telling James Faulkner "I have hit you enough in my life, just go and bowl."

During the 3rd Test in England this year, Stuart Broad was made to taste his own medicine by Kohli. The Indian skipper reminded Broad of what you receive for treating a youngster in the manner which he did by giving a fiery send-off to debutant Rishabh Pant. Needless to say, India has never had such a captain before.

