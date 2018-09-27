3 reasons why Virat Kohli might not be the right captain for India

There's no denying the fact that Virat Kohli, the batsman, is the backbone of the Indian batting lineup. He is a batsman that every would team dreams to have in their team.

However, same cannot be said about his captaincy. First, the 2-1 loss in South Africa and now the humiliating 4-1 loss against England, things haven't panned out quite well for Kohli away from home. Indian team would definitely lose its potency without Kohli, the batsman, but the same cannot be said of Kohli, the captain.

Here are 3 reasons why Virat Kohli is not the right captain for India:-

#1 Unnecessary team changes

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

Virat Kohli holds the record of not playing the same eleven in consecutively 38 Test matches. It certainly is not a record Kohli would be proud of. The habit of constantly changing the playing lineup also takes a toll on the players which results in lack of confidence in the players.

Players have to constantly play under the pressure of being axed from the team which limits the players from achieving their full potential.

