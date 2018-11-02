×
3 Reasons why West Indies might dominate India in the T20I series

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Stats
867   //    02 Nov 2018, 11:20 IST

India have a poor head-to-head record against West Indies in T20Is
India have a poor head-to-head record against West Indies in T20Is

West Indies is one of the best teams in the shortest format of the game, and the fact that they are the only team on the planet to win the ICC WT20 twice, just proves their dominance.

The team from the Caribbean has always produced quality players and big hitters. Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, DJ Bravo, Darren Sammy, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree are currently the biggest T20 stars in the world.

While the star players are rarely on national duty due to conflicts with their cricket board, the younger talents like Evin Lewis and Carlos Brathwaite have also stepped up and kept the West Indies team at the helm.

The Windies are currently touring India and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series. The team from the Caribbean Islands is not the same as it was earlier in the longest format of the game. Even in the ODI series, the Windies surrendered after giving the mighty Indian team a scare. However, the reigning World T20 champions possess the calibre to upset the world No.2 Indian team in the shortest format.

The visitors have declared their squad which goes as follows:

Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran

Here are 3 reasons why Virat Kohli’s men might find it tough to defeat the Windies.


#3 IPL experience with the Windies players

Kieron Pollard has been the cornerstone of Mumbai Indians
Kieron Pollard has been the cornerstone of Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League (IPL), played in the Indian conditions, has created opportunities for the foreign batsmen to adjust themselves to sub-continental pitches.

A plethora of Windies players of the T20 squad like Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians), Carlos Brathwaite (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) and others have played in the cash-rich T20 league.

India needs to be wary of this as the top Indian bowlers in Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav have been taken to the cleaners by the Caribbean batsmen.


Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
