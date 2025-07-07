3 reasons why Wiaan Mulder’s declaration while batting on 367 in ZIM vs SA 2025 2nd Test is the wrong move

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder created history with a triple century against Zimbabwe in the ongoing second Test at Bulawayo. He is also captaining the side in the absence of Keshav Maharaj, who was ruled out of the second Test due to a groin injury.

Ad

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bowl first. In the first innings, the Proteas put up a massive total of 626/5 before declaring. Wiaan Mulder smashed a record triple century, getting to an unbeaten 367 off just 334 balls, hitting 49 fours and four sixes, at a strike-rate of 109.88.

However, Wiaan Mulder was unbeaten on 367 at the stroke of Lunch. While it was expected that they would come out to bat post the break with Mulder eyeing the record 400-run mark, South Africa shockingly declared their innings during the break itself, leaving everyone surprised.

Ad

Trending

Here are three reasons why the declaration was the wrong move:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Wiaan Mulder missed the opportunity to break Brian Lara's record

With the way Wiaan Mulder was going, it was almost certain that he would have gotten to a quadruple century in this innings. Remaining unbeaten on 367, scoring runs at a quick pace, Mulder missed out on a once in a lifetime opportunity to break Brian Lara's record.

Former West Indies captain and legend Brian Lara is the only player to score 400 runs in a Test innings. He had reached the milestone against England at St John's in 2004, scoring 400* off 582 balls with 43 fours and four sixes in his historic knock.

Ad

#2 Ample amount of time left in the game

South Africa were in a comfortable position with ample time left in the game. Batting first, Wiaan Mulder scored his 367 at a quick pace and the Test had only entered its second day.

With three more days to go, there was enough time remaining in the game. Mulder would not have taken much time to get to the landmark the way he was batting.

Ad

Post the declaration, South Africa had already reduced Zimbabwe to 88/6 at the Tea break, adding to the point of having more than enough time left in the game.

#1 This Test is not a part of the WTC cycle

The series between Zimbabwe and South Africa is not a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-2027 cycle. South Africa recently beat Australia to win the WTC 2023-25 final. With the ongoing Bulawayo Test not part of the new WTC cycle, there are no points at stake.

Ad

Thus, Wiaan Mulder could have easily taken his time to get to the 400-mark, with not much at stake and a 1-0 series lead in the bag. He could have become only the second player in history to score 400 runs in an innings in a Test and the first South African.

South Africa play India in an away Test series in November later this year, which will mark the beginning of the new WTC cycle for the defending champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️