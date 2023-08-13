3 records that were broken in India's 9-wicket win against the West Indies in the 4th T20I 

A complete team performance saw Team India level the ongoing five-match T20I series against the West Indies at 2-2. The fourth T20I, played in Lauderhill, Florida, was won comfortably by the visitors by a margin of nine wickets.

After opting to bat first, the West Indies batters succumbed to the pressure created by the Indian bowlers. Arshdeep Singh sent both the openers back before Kuldeep Yadav inflicted the damage by scalping the two prized wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell.

On the back of Shimron Hetmyer's (61 off 39) excellent efforts, the West Indies went on to pile up 178/8 in the first innings.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal (84*) and Shubman Gill (77) made a mockery of the target as they put up 165 runs for the first wicket. Jaiswal remained unbeaten till the end and saw India complete the chase with three overs to go.

The recently concluded match also saw some records get broken. Here are three of those records that were broken in the fourth T20I between the West Indies and India.

#3 Arshdeep Singh is now the bowler with the worst economy rate during overs 19-20 in T20Is

Arshdeep Singh against the West Indies [Getty Images]

Despite delivering a brilliant spell with the new ball, Arshdeep Singh leaked runs in the last over of the innings.

In his last over, the 20th of the innings, the left-arm pacer gave away 17 runs. Despite taking the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer, that expensive over also earned him an unwanted record as well.

After his 17-run over, Arshdeep has now become the bowler with the worst economy rate while bowling in the 19th or 20th over (minimum 100 balls bowled). He has leaked runs at a rate of 12.22, surpassing Zimbabwe's Chris Mpofu on the list, whose economy rate during those overs is 12.00.

(Stat credit: @Shebas_10dulkar)

#2 Joint-highest opening partnership for India in T20Is

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill - the present and future of Team India [Getty Images]

India's two batting sensations, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, completely ruled the roost for their side and dominated the West Indian bowlers at will.

Both of them batted at a strike rate of above 160, with Jaiswal scoring 84* and Gill hitting 77. At one stage, it looked like the duo will sail India past the total with all wickets in hand but Gill holed out in the 16th over.

The opening partnership of Jaiswal and Gill piled up 165 runs, which is the joint-highest opening stand for India in T20Is. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also stitched up an opening stand of 165 runs against Sri Lanka in a T20I in 2017.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal is now the youngest Indian opener to hit a T20I half-century

Yashasvi Jaiswal raising his bat after a fifty [Getty Images]

It has undoubtedly been a surreal tour for Yashasvi Jaiswal. The talented left-hander made a resounding century on his Test debut and is now making his presence felt in the shortest format of the game as well.

In only his second T20I appearance, Jaiswal etched a record for himself. Following his brilliant knock of 84* from 51 balls, he became the youngest Indian opener to hit a T20I half-century.

Previously, Rohit Sharma held the record when he hit his maiden T20I fifty at the age of 22 years and 41 days. However, Jaiswal is only 21 years and 227 days old.

The young southpaw also won the Player of the Match award due to his mighty knock, thus becoming only the fifth-youngest Indian to bag the award in T20Is.