Continuing their impressive run of form, South Africa scripted a comprehensive 134-run victory over Australia in Match 10 of the ongoing ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Thursday, October 12.

With this triumph, the Proteas have won two out of two matches and have climbed to the top of the table with four points at a net run rate of +2.360.

After being put in to bat first, Temba Bavuma (35) and Quinton de Kock stitched up a brilliant opening stand of 108 runs. While Bavuma lost his wicket in the 20th over, De Kock rallied his way to a remarkable century. He made 109 runs off 106 balls, which set a perfect platform for South Africa.

Australia were extremely poor in the field, to say the least. They dropped numerous catches and gave several reprieves to the South African batters.

Aiden Markram also continued from where he left off in the last game and made a superb 44-ball 56, which helped South Africa to pile up 311/7 on the board. For Australia, Glenn Maxwell bowled a fine spell of 2/34.

In reply, the Aussie innings just never got started. Their batters looked helpless against a fiery Proteas pace unit. After losing Mitchell Marsh, David Warner and Steve Smith inside the powerplay, Australia were in dire straits at 70/6.

Marnus Labuschagne did try to lead a fightback, but he too perished at 46. All five bowlers used by Bavuma were among the wickets, with Kagiso Rabada picking up 3/33. Australia were bundled out for 177 in 40.5 overs.

The match, which ended in a lopsided manner, also saw a few records being broken. Here are three of the most significant records that were broken during South Africa's big win over Australia in Lucknow.

#3 Australia have now lost four of their last Men's ODI World Cup matches for the first time

A team that went unbeaten for 34 ICC Men's ODI World Cup matches (from 1999 to 2011), Australia have now hit a new low in their renowned history at the tournament.

For the first time in their ODI World Cup history, the five-time champions have registered four consecutive losses. They lost their last two 2019 ODI World Cup encounters (against South Africa and England) and have started their 2023 campaign on the worst possible note.

Australia began the tournament with a loss against India in Chennai and have now suffered a defeat at the hands of South Africa.

#2 Quinton de Kock is only the second South African batter to hit two consecutive ODI World Cup hundreds

In his last ODI World Cup, Quinton de Kock has made sure to leave a lasting impression as he has notched up two back-to-back centuries for South Africa.

The hard-hitting left-hander is the highest run-getter in the tournament thus far with 209 runs.

De Kock recorded a fantastic hundred (100 off 84) against Sri Lanka in Delhi before replicating his heroics against Australia and hitting 109 runs off 106 balls.

In doing so, he became only the second South African after AB de Villiers to hit two consecutive ODI World Cup hundreds. De Villiers achieved the feat in the 2011 edition.

Moreover, De Kock has now also become the wicket-keeper with the joint-second-most ODI World Cup centuries. His two tons in the tournament are joint on the list with Brendon Taylor (2) and AB de Villiers (2). Kumar Sangakkara leads the chart with five ODI World Cup hundreds as a wicket-keeper batter.

#1 Australia endured their biggest-ever Men's ODI World Cup defeat (by runs)

It was a forgettable day for Australia as they endured a humbling defeat by 134 runs against South Africa. Batting second, they could only get to 177 in their hunt for 312 runs.

Incidentally, this is Australia's biggest-ever loss in Men's ODI World Cups (by runs remaining). Their previous biggest defeat came when they lost by 118 runs against India in Chelmsford at the 1983 ODI World Cup.