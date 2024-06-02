3 records broken in USA vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 opener

The 2024 T20 World Cup got underway with a high-scoring thriller between co-hosts U.S.A. and Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on June 1. USA won the toss and fielded first but their hopes of striking early were dented by a partnership of 43 by the Canadian openers.

After the solid start, Canada were propelled by half-centuries from Navneet Dhaliwal and Nicholas Kirton as they posted a massive 194/5 in 20 overs. In response, Team USA was in trouble at 42/2 in the seventh over.

However, a brilliant 131-run partnership for the third wicket between Andries Gous and Aaron Jones resurrected the run chase. Eventually, the USA completed the mission in the 18th over with seven wickets to spare to start their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign on a sparkling note.

The thrilling encounter had several individual and team records broken, especially during the USA's sensational run chase. On that note, let us look at three records broken during the World Cup opener between the USA and Canada.

#1 USA pulled off their highest successful chase in T20Is

With the win against Canada, the USA pulled off their highest successful run-chase in T20Is. Their previous high of 169 also came against the same opponent earlier this year.

However, the US outfit obliterated that mark by successfully hunting down 195 in only the 18th over and sent a strong message to the other participating sides in the World Cup. Their fourth-highest run-chase also came this year during the stunning series win against Bangladesh just before the start of the T20 World Cup.

Furthermore, the USA's stunning effort was the third-highest successful run-chase in T20 World Cup history. The top two came in matches involving South Africa, with them chasing down 206 against the West Indies in 2007 but losing a shocker with England chasing 230 in 2016.

#2 Aaron Jones became the first non-opener to smash 10 sixes in a T20 World Cup encounter

USA batter Aaron Jones produced one of the greatest knocks in T20 World Cup history, finishing with an unbeaten 94 off 40 deliveries. Coming in with his side in trouble at 42/2, the 29-year-old smashed four boundaries and 10 maximums to stun the Canadian bowlers.

He remained unbeaten as the co-hosts finished off the run-chase, much to the delight of the home fans at Dallas. The 10 sixes by Jones was the highest-ever by a non-opener in T20 World Cup history. The previous record was held by South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, who batted at No.3 and smashed eight sixes against Bangladesh in the 2022 edition.

Jones' 10 maximums were also the joint-second most by a batter in any position in tournament history, behind only Chris Gayle's 11 against England in the 2016 edition. The right-handed batter also finished with the highest score ever by a non-opener in a successful T20 World Cup run-chase, overtaking Justin Kemp's 89 against New Zealand in the 2007 edition.

#3 Highest partnership for USA in T20Is

The 131-run partnership off 55 deliveries between Aaron Jones and Andries Gous was the highest by a USA. pair in their T20I history. It overtook the previous record of 110 between Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh against Ireland in 2021.

The duo of Jones and Gous joined hands with the US struggling at 42/2 and took the side within 22 runs of victory. While Jones finished unbeaten on 94 from 40, Gous was dismissed after scoring 65 off 46. Apart from being the best-ever T20I partnership for the USA, the pair also set the record for the fastest-ever to reach the 100-run mark in a Men's T20 World Cup game. They took only 42 balls to bring up the 100-run partnership.

Jones also broke Steven Taylor's record for the fastest half-century by a USA batter, reaching the milestone in only 22 deliveries.

