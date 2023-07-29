3 records that can be broken in the second ODI between WI and IND 

Following a lop-sided opening ODI, Team India and the West Indies are set to lock horns for the second one-day international at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, in Barbados on Saturday, July 29.

On the back of some wizardry by the Indian spinners, the hosts bundled out the West Indies for only 114 runs in the previous game. While India did lose five of their wickets, Ishan Kishan's half-century did finish the formalities.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will look to win the match and clinch the series. West Indies, meanwhile, have looked out of sorts thus far but their fans will hope that the Caribbean unit puts up a fight.

The upcoming second ODI also offers both teams to break some records. On that note, here are three records that can be broken in the match.

#3 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could become the fastest pair to complete 5,000 ODI runs as a pair

West Indies v India - One Day International Series Enter caption

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the two pillars of Indian cricket, especially since 2010. The two have achieved immense success in the 50-over cricket, winning India many games over the years.

The two have also shared some memorable partnerships. Both Rohit and Virat have added 4,998 runs in partnerships at an average of 62.47 in just 85 innings.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#Cricket #Rohit #Virat #India pic.twitter.com/Im8EP28eku Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli on the verge of creating history, just need 2 more runs to become the fastest to complete 5000 runs in ODI as a pair

If the two manage to bat together once again against the West Indies and go on to add just two more runs in a partnership, the duo will become the fastest-ever pair to complete 5,000 ODI runs as a pair.

For India, the pair of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (5193 runs) has so far mustered the fastest 5,000 ODI partnership runs. They took 114 innings to reach the landmark.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja could become India's seventh-highest wicket-taker in ODI history

Ravindra Jadeja is a superstar for India [Getty Images]

Undoubtedly, Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the best all-rounders of his generation. The charismatic left-armer is probably the most valuable cricketer across formats for India.

In the last game, he took three quick wickets and put the Caribbean unit in deep trouble. With this, he took his overall wickets tally in ODI cricket to 194 in 169 innings.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda aims for an assailable 2-0 Lead, while the Windies seek to level the series 1-1.



Which side will come out on top?



#WIvIND #Cricket #India pic.twitter.com/FWOSm3b3rX Team Indiaaims for an assailable 2-0 Lead, while the Windiesseek to level the series 1-1.Which side will come out on top?

Jadeja is three wickets shy of surpassing Venkatesh Prasad on the list and becoming India's seventh-highest wicket-taker in the format's history. Prasad took 196 wickets in 160 innings.

#1 Virat Kohli could complete 13,000 ODI runs

India v Australia - 3rd ODI [Getty Images]

Arguably the best ODI batter of all time, Virat Kohli is on the verge of completing another major landmark in his illustrious career. His ODI record speaks for itself, having scored 12,898 runs at an immaculate average of 57.32 across only 265 innings.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 13,000 ODI runs

Hitman 10,000 ODI runs



Both King Kohli and Hitman Rohit are closing in on some spectacular achievements!



#ViratKohli #RohitSharma #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/2KBrVf568O King13,000 ODI runsHitman10,000 ODI runsBoth King Kohli and Hitman Rohit are closing in on some spectacular achievements!

Whenever Kohli takes charge of the crease, fans expect him to notch up a three-digit score. He has already mustered 46 ODI tons and if he goes on to hit another and pile up at least 102 runs, the Delhi batter will complete 13,000 ODI runs for India.

So far, there have been only four batters - Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,232), Ricky Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) - who have scored more than 13,000 ODI runs.