3 records that can be broken in the second Test between WI and IND

The stage is set for India and the West Indies to face off in the second match of their two-Test series. The upcoming fixture is scheduled to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad from July 20-24.

India are currently leading the series after winning the first Test by an innings and 141 runs at Windsor Park in Dominica.

A special occasion as India face West Indies for the 100th time in Test cricket in what will also be Virat Kohli’s 500th international match 🏏



Matchday! A special occasion as India face West Indies for the 100th time in Test cricket in what will also be Virat Kohli's 500th international match.

The first Test proved to be a lopsided affair as the hosts failed to put up a fight across the three days.

The forthcoming encounter offers both teams to break multiple records. On that note, let's take a look at the top three milestones that could be reached during the second Test between India and the West Indies.

#3 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to complete 2000 runs in the WTC

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day One

The two pillars of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, can become the first two batters to complete 2,000 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC) for India.

The two modern-day legends have seen India battle in finals of both the WTC cycles, and have been their side's top two highest run-getters in the tournament's brief history.

While Rohit has made 1955 runs and needs 45 more runs to reach to the landmark, Kohli has made 1942 runs and is shy by only 58 runs.

#2 100th Test between India and West Indies

Rohit Sharma and Kraigg Braithwaite with the trophy [Getty Images]

The second Test in Trinidad will be the 100th Test between India and the West Indies. Both sides have been two of the most dominant Test-playing nations across eras.

In 99 Tests against each other, West Indies have won 30 times while India have been victorious in 23 matches. 46 Tests have ended in a draw.

West Indies have been unable to secure a single Test match victory against India since 2002.

While the Caribbean side have been the more successful among the two, their last Test win over India came 21 years ago in 2002.

The West Indies are set to become only the third country after England (131) and Australia (107) to play over 100 Tests against India.

#1 Virat Kohli will play in his 500th international game for India

India v Australia - 4th Test: Day 4

India's talisman Virat Kohli will reach a big milestone in the upcoming second Test.

The former Indian captain is about to add another feather to his cap as the second Test will mark Kohli's 500th international outing for India.

In 499 international games, Kohli has amassed 25,461 runs at an average of over 53. He will become only the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (664), MS Dhoni (535) and Rahul Dravid (504) to feature in 500 international games for India.