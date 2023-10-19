3 records that can be broken in today’s India vs Bangladesh match of the 2023 World Cup ft. Shubman Gill

India and Bangladesh couldn't have gotten off to more different starts in the 2023 World Cup. While the hosts have won all three of their matches, the Bangla Tigers have lost two back-to-back after winning against Afghanistan in the campaign opener.

The wins looked to have translated to better off-the-field camaraderie in the Indian camp, which is on display in their dressing room videos. For Bangladesh, on the other hand, the controversy streak from before the tournament has continued.

There have been questions galore about Shakib Al Hasan's captaincy and Litton Das recently came under fire for his behavior with some Bangladeshi journalists.

In such an environment, personal records make more sense for one team than the other. Achieving good, new records will only bolster India's momentum but may or may not affect Bangladesh's morale.

Still, we have curated a list of three big ones to watch out for today so you can have a bit of extra fun while watching the match.

#3 Shubman Gill requires 67 more runs to be the quickest to reach 2,000 runs in ODIs

After missing the first two matches of the 2023 World Cup due to dengue fever, Indian opener Shubman Gill showed some crisp shots for his 11-ball 16 against Pakistan on Saturday. That took him to 1,933 ODIs after 26 innings.

Now, he's just 67 runs short of the 2,000-run mark in ODIs. If he reaches that today in his 37th innings, he'll beat South African legend Hashim Amla's record of reaching the milestone in 40 innings.

For India, the current quickest is Gill's opening predecessor Shikhar Dhawan, who achieved the feat in 48 innings.

#2 Mustafizur Rahman is close to a nice World Cup record

Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman becomes a different bowler altogether in World Cups. He was struggling with injuries and for consistent form over the past two years before looking close to his best just before the 2023 edition.

So far, he has picked up two wickets in three games but has looked in decent rhythm. These two wickets have put him at 22 wickets in all World Cups, touching distance of the 25-wicket landmark after just 11 innings.

If he reaches there today, he'll only be the second Bangladeshi after Shakib to do so. The pacer will also be the fastest. Shakib took 23 innings and made it to 25 wickets only in the 2019 edition, which was his fourth World Cup.

As he had a brilliant 20 wickets at an average of 24.20 in his first World Cup in 2019, Rahman can reach the 25-wicket mark in only his second World Cup.

#1 Virat Kohli could be the fastest to 26,000 international runs

Virat Kohli needs just 77 runs to become only the fourth-ever batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting to reach 26,000 runs across international cricket.

If he reaches there today, in his 567th innings, he'll be the fastest to the landmark. Tendulkar reached the landmark in his 600th innings.

Although there is no readily available data available for Ponting and Sangakkara for how many innings they took to reach 26,000 runs, all three of them used more than 566 innings to reach even 25,000 runs.

Tendulkar took 577 innings for 25,000 runs while Ponting and Sangakkara took 588 and 608 innings, respectively.