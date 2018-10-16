×
3 records created by India in the Test series against West Indies

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Feature
16 Oct 2018, 20:28 IST

The Indian Test Team proved once again that it is unbeatable in home conditions
The Indian Test Team proved once again that it is unbeatable in home conditions

Virat Kohli’s men have dominated all the visiting teams while playing at home and made their impact in the world of Test cricket. The credits, however, go to the cricketers who had played in the past and raised the standard of Indian cricket to the level it has reached today.

MS Dhoni carried the same legacy in the past few years and now, it’s Virat Kohli’s turn. Virat has been a revolutionist for the Indian team and for the books of records as he holds the major portion of records in his name. His aggressive nature and hunger for victory are the chief contributors to India’s prominent form.

The fans witnessed the same in India vs West Indies Test series where Kohli’s men matched three long-standing records. The most interesting fact about that records was, all of them featured the common number 10.

#1 A win by 10 wickets

Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul won the match for India
Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul won the match for India

India won the second Test match against the depleted West Indies by a huge margin of 10 wickets, claiming the series by 2-0. The first match won by India with the same margin was back in November 1952 against Pakistan. This was the 8th time when the Indian team won the match by 10 wickets and marked the first occasion against West Indies that the Men in Blue won without losing a wicket in the second innings.

#2 10-wicket haul by an Indian pacer

Yadav led the Indian pace attack in absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Yadav led the Indian pace attack in absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

It is very rare to see an Indian fast bowler bowling with such control and accuracy in a Test match on Indian soil. Umesh Yadav’s 10 for 133 triggered another three-day rout of the West Indies. Yadav claimed his best bowling figures during the second Test match.

It was the first time since 1999 that an Indian pacer had taken 10 wickets in a home Test. Only two others have achieved this feat, Kapil Dev (twice) and Javagal Srinath. Apart from this, Umesh Yadav also claimed his first Man of the Match award for his heroic performance.

#3 10th consecutive series win at home

Indian team posing with the trophy
Indian team posing with the trophy

The Indian team notched up their 10th consecutive home series win since 2013 after defeating West Indies and now stands equal with Australia’s record. This also is the joint-longest streak for any team. Australia had two such streaks from 1994 to 2000 and from 2004 to 2009. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and the Indian players have done a commendable job at home and proven repeatedly why they deserve the no.1 rank in the ICC Test rankings.

India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw Leisure Reading
