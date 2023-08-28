3 records held by Sir Donald Bradman that might never be broken

Legendary Australian batter Sir Donald Bradman is considered by many as one of the greatest batters of all time. Bradman represented the Australian cricket team in 52 Test matches from 1928 to 1948. It was his 115th birth anniversary yesterday (August 27).

As far as Sir Donald Bradman's numbers in Test cricket are concerned, the Australian batter scored 6,996 runs in 52 Tests. He recorded 29 centuries and 13 half-centuries in just 80 innings.

More than 70 years have passed since Sir Donald Bradman played a Test match, but he still holds multiple world records to his name. Here's a list of three records of Bradman which might never be broken.

#1 Sir Donald Bradman has the highest average in Test cricket history

As mentioned earlier, Bradman scored 6,996 runs in 80 innings. The Australian batter maintained an incredible batting average of 99.94 during his career. Had he not lost his wicket for a duck in his last Test against England, Bradman would have ended his career with an average of more than 100.

Bradman was one of the most consistent batters for Australia. He touched the 50-run mark in 42 of his 80 innings, meaning he scored a half-century in almost every alternate innings that he played.

To pick up his wicket in single digits was the dream of every bowler back then. England's Eric Hollies achieved the rare feat of dismissing Bradman bowled out for a duck in his career's last Test match.

Bradman got out for a duck seven times in his Test career. Still, he had a brilliant batting average of 99.94, a record which stands to date.

#2 Sir Donald Bradman has the highest average by a captain in Test cricket

Although Bradman could not end his career with a Test average of 100 or more, he had an average of 101.51 in the matches that he played as the captain of the Australian team. No other captain has had a better average in the longest format of cricket.

Bradman captained Australia in 24 Test matches, where the Aussies recorded 15 wins, three losses and six draws. The captain led his team from the front in the majority of the games. He recorded three double hundreds as a captain in his Test career.

#3 Most double hundreds in Test cricket

Sir Donald Bradman recorded a total of 12 scores of 200 or more during his legendary Test career. Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara came close to breaking his world record, but he retired with 11 double centuries to his name.

When Virat Kohli recorded his seventh double century in 2019, many fans felt that he would break Bradman's record soon. However, the star Indian batter is yet to score his eighth double century.

Scoring a double hundred in Test cricket requires a lot of focus, skill, patience, and dedication. Several cricketers failed to score even one double hundred in their Test careers, but Bradman ended up with 12. It seems unlikely that his world record will be broken in the near future.