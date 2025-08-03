3 records/milestones made on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test ft. Joe Root

Joe Root and Harry Brook scored magnificent hundreds on Day 4 of the fifth and final Test at The Oval. Both batters took England close to victory before play was called off due to rain.The hosts resumed the day on 50/1, chasing a 374-run target for victory. They lost two wickets before lunch and were reduced to 106/3. However, Joe Root and Harry Brook then joined forces to stitch a massive 195-run stand to put them well ahead. Notably, Mohammed Siraj made a blunder when Brook was batting on 19. He caught Brook, but touched the boundary cushions with his foot, and it resulted in a six.Once the partnership was broken, India did get a few quick wickets. England clinched closer by then and were just 35 runs away when rain intervened for good. No further play was possible, and the umpires called it stumps. The hosts ended the day on 339/6. India need four more wickets to win (three if Chris Woakes does not bat).That said, here are three records/milestones made on Day 4.#3 Most 500-plus runs against India in a Test seriesJoe Root went past 500 runs in the series during his century on Day 4. He made 105 runs off 152 balls with 12 boundaries. The right-hander ended the five-match series with 537 runs at an average of 67.12 with three tons and a half-century.He became the batter with the most 500-plus runs aggregate against India in Tests, doing it thrice. Joe Root overtook Everton Weekes (West Indies), Zaheer Abbas (Pakistan), Younis Khan (Pakistan), Garry Sobers (West Indies), and Ricky Ponting (Australia), who all achieved the feat twice.During the 2014 home series, Joe Root had scored 518 runs from five matches. In the 2021/22 home series, he had scored 737 runs from five games.#2 Most batters scoring 400-plus runs in a Test seriesIt has been hard work for the bowlers in this series, with batters dominating for the most part. Batters from both teams have put up solid performances throughout the five games. Notably, nine batters from both sides combined scored over 400 runs, which is the most in a Test series.Jamie Smith (434), Joe Root (537), Harry Brook (481), and Ben Duckett (462) from England, and Ravindra Jadeja (516), Shubman Gill (754), Rishabh Pant (479), KL Rahul (532), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (411) from India crossed the mark.Previously, eight batters got past the 400-mark during the series between West Indies and Australia in 1975/76 and The Ashes in 1993.#1 Joe Root scored joint-most 50-plus scores in the 4th innings in TestsWith his century on Day 4, Joe Root crossed the 50-plus score for the 13th time in the fourth innings of a Test match. He did so in 53 innings and joined an elite list of batters.Root became the batter with the joint-most 50-plus scores i the fourth innings in Tests. He joined Graeme Smith (41 innings), Chris Gayle (43 innings), and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (49 innings), who all have achieved the feat 13 times as well.Root surpassed the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who is second on the list with 12 scores over 50 in the fourth innings.