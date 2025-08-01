3 records/milestones made by India on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test ft. Shubman Gill

Batting first on Day 1 (Thursday, July 31) of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, India managed to get to 204/6. With the ball moving around considerably, it was tough work for the visiting batters.Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) and KL Rahul (14) were dismissed early as the hosts pushed the visitors on the back foot. Sai Sudharsan (38) and Shubman Gill (21) got starts but could not bat for long either. Ravindra Jadeja (9) and Dhruv Jurel (19) also lost their wickets soon.However, Karun Nair and Washington Sundar led their fightback, ensuring no further hiccups with an unbeaten 51-run stand. Notably, Karun struck a crucial half-century in the context of the game and his career. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 52 off 98 balls, having struck seven boundaries in his knock.As the visitors ended the day on a positive note despite having lost wickets, here are a few records/milestones made by them.#3 Indian bowlers to feature in all five Tests of three separate overseas series and pick ten or more wickets each timePacer Mohammed Siraj became only the third bowler from the country to feature in all five Tests of an overseas series on three different occasions and pick ten or more wickets each time. He joined former greats Kapil Dev and Vinoo Mankad in this elite list.Siraj achieved the milestone after being named in India's playing 11 on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test. He played all five games during the tour of England in 2021 and picked up 18 wickets. Next, he played all five matches during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, picking 20 wickets. In the ongoing series, he has picked up 14 wickets, being a part of all five games.#2 Most runs scored by India in a Test seriesAt the end of play on Day 1, India now have an aggregate of 3391 runs in the ongoing Test series. Notably, these are the most runs scored by the country in a Test series ever.The previous best was 3270 runs during the home series against the West Indies in 1978/79. During their series against England at home in 2016/17, they had scored a total of 3230 runs across five matches. The last time England toured the country for a Test series in 2024, the hosts made a total of 3140 runs. When England toured in 1963/64, the Indian team recorded 3119 runs in the series.#1 Most runs by an Indian Test captain in a seriesShubman Gill did not have a great outing with the bat on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test. However, he continued to break records as he has been doing throughout the series. Gill is now the Indian captain with the most runs in a Test series.The right-hander has 743 runs from nine innings so far at an average of 82.55 with four hundreds, including a double hundred. He broke the great Sunil Gavaskar's record. Gavaskar had scored 732 runs from six matches against the West Indies in 1978/79. Gill had already surpassed former captain Virat Kohli, who made 655 runs against England at home in 2016/17.