3 records that Ravichandran Ashwin broke after his fifer in the 1st Test vs Australia 

Team India star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin came up with a resounding performance to help India trounce Australia by a massive margin of an innings and 132 runs in the opening Border-Gavaskar Test in Nagpur on Saturday (February 11).

In the second session of Day 3, Australia began their second innings after leaking a 223-run lead in the first innings. Unfortunately, for the visitors, the Indian spinners' outstanding bowling efforts resulted in them being skittled out in just 32.3 overs.

India's wrecker-in-chief, Ashwin, took five wickets to send shivers down the spines of the Aussies. The off-spinner outfoxed the likes of Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey during his spell.

Alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, who both took two wickets each, Ashwin aided India in bundling out Australia for their second-lowest Test against India of 91 runs.

Nagpur's third-day surface proved to be too demanding for the Aussie batters. Ashwin, who is known for his variations, kept it simple and let the pitch work its magic. He drew the Aussie batters forward, bringing the LBW and slips into play. As a result, the Chennai-born ended the innings with five wickets for 37 runs.

En route to his fifer, Ashwin also broke a slew of records.

Here's a look at three of those records that Ravichandran Ashwin shattered during his spell against Australia in the recently-concluded first Test.

#3 Ashwin recorded his fastest Test fifer in an innings (by overs bowled)

Cricket.com @weRcricket



12.0 vs AUS (5/37), Nagpur (2023)

12.4 vs AUS (6/41), Bengaluru (2017)

13.4 vs SL (6/46), Galle (2015)

13.5 vs NZ (7/59), Indore (2016)



#INDvAUS | #BGT2023 #QuickByte - Least overs bowled by Ashwin for a five-fer in an innings:12.0 vs AUS (5/37), Nagpur (2023)12.4 vs AUS (6/41), Bengaluru (2017)13.4 vs SL (6/46), Galle (2015)13.5 vs NZ (7/59), Indore (2016) #QuickByte - Least overs bowled by Ashwin for a five-fer in an innings:12.0 vs AUS (5/37), Nagpur (2023)12.4 vs AUS (6/41), Bengaluru (2017)13.4 vs SL (6/46), Galle (2015)13.5 vs NZ (7/59), Indore (2016)#INDvAUS | #BGT2023

It needed something special from India to bundle Australia out in a single session. That special was ushered in by Ashwin, who rattled the opposition in no time. He opened the Indian bowling alongside Shami and straightaway got his first wicket of Khawaja in his first over.

By the end of his tenth over, Ashwin had claimed his 31st five-wicket haul in Tests. This was is his fastest fifer in Test cricket (by overs bowled). His previous fastest also came against Australia back in 2017 in Bangalore, when he took his five-wicket haul in just 12 overs.

#2 Ashwin now has the second-most wickets in India vs Australia Tests

India v Australia - 1st Test: Day 3

Ever since playing his first Test match against Australia in 2011, Ashwin has cherished playing against the Aussies.

On the back of his eight wickets in the Nagpur Test, the 36-year-old has now become the bowler with the second-most wickets in Test matches between India and Australia.

Ashwin has bagged 97 wickets against Australia (his most against any Test opposition) and is only behind Indian legend Anil Kumble on the list. Kumble recorded 111 Test wickets against Australia during his career and is the bowler with the most Test wickets in India vs Australia Tests.

#1 Ashwin now has the most international wickets in wins for India

Another major record that Ashwin broke on Saturday is of claiming the most number of wickets for India in wins across formats.

One of the greatest spinners in Indian history, Ashwin took his international wickets tally to a handsome 680 wickets in Nagpur. Interestingly, out of his 680 wickets, 489 wickets have come in victories for India. This is the most by any Indian bowler in cricket history.

The record was previously held by Anil Kumble, who recorded 486 of his 956 wickets in wins.

Get IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score Updates at Sportskeeda on Day 3. Follow for latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes