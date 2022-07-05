3 records Rishabh Pant can break in Test cricket

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is known to be a trendsetter. He has grabbed eyeballs with his exciting brand of cricket, especially in Test cricket.

Pant's stock has only gone up since his debut in England in 2018. The youngster came into the team at the expense of the injured Dinesh Karthik in the third Test in Nottingham. He had an underwhelming debut, but soon proved his mettle in the final game of the tour, hitting a century at the Oval.

The Delhi-born cricketer has continued to pile up runs, while also breaking a handful of records in the process. With Pant growing from strength to strength, he is expected to break more records in the future.

On that note, let's take a look at three records Pant can break in Test cricket.

#3 Fastest to hit 100 sixes

Pant has made Test cricket more entertaining with his breathtaking knocks. His counter-attacking style of play keep everyone on the edge of their seats, including his teammates.

He became the first Indian to open his Test account with a six against England. Since then, he has dispatched bowlers over the ropes for fun.

Pant has already hit 48 sixes in 31 Tests. If he goes at this rate, the Delhi-born cricketer is likely to break Ben Stokes' record of being the fastest to hit 100 sixes in the longest format.

The England Test captain reached the landmark in 82 matches, while Adam Gilchrist and Brendon McCullum achieved the feat in 96 and 98 Tests, respectively.

#2 Fastest double hundred

Rishabh Pant has scored five Test centuries in his career so far.

Rishabh Pant took every England bowler apart at Edgbaston after India were reduced to 98/5 in the fifth Test. By the time he was out after a 111-ball 146, the visitors were in the driver's seat.

He came out all guns blazing against the Englishmen, hitting them all over the park. Pant has every possibility of breaking the record of scoring the fastest double hundred in Test cricket.

Nathan Astle currently holds the record, with the former New Zealand batter reaching the feat in just 153 balls against England in 2002. Amongst Indians, Virender Sehwag has scored the fastest double century (168 balls) versus Sri Lanka in 2009.

#1 Most runs as wicketkeeper

Ever since making his Test debut at Trent Bridge in 2018, Pant has been a vital cog in the Indian set-up.

Besides improving his keeping skills, the southpaw has also evolved as a batter. He has already scored five centuries, with four of those coming in testing overseas conditions.

Pant has already amassed 2123 runs in 31 Tests and is expected to go past Adam Gilchrist to score the most runs in Test cricket as a wicketkeeper.

The legendary Australian cricketer scored 5570 runs, including 17 centuries, in 96 Tests.

