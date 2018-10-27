×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 records Rohit Sharma can successfully break in the near future

Ashwin Srinivasa
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
897   //    27 Oct 2018, 05:49 IST

<p>

Rohit Sharma has simply been a phenomenon in international cricket. His ability to time the ball and play some breathtaking shots has earned him a lot of fans worldwide. Rohit is adept against both pace and spin, and he can have a detrimental effect on the bowlers if they err in discipline.

One of the hallmarks of his batting is the balance and the ability to pick up the line and length. Rohit can play some sizzling drives through the offside and usually responds to a bouncer by planting his front foot and pulling the ball in front of the square against genuine pace.

When he hits those towering sixes, it is one of the best sights in world cricket and it looks effortless. He has been one of the most successful openers in limited overs cricket with a combined total of 21 centuries in ODIs and T20s.

Let us have a look at the 3 records he can break in the near future:

Scoring a 300 in One Day Internationals

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest score in ODI's
Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest score in ODI's

Rohit Sharma's penchant for big scores in limited overs cricket is well known. He is, in fact, the only batsman to score 3 double hundreds in ODI cricket and also holds the record for the maximum number of 150 plus scores with a tally of 6.

Rohit also holds the record for the highest individual score with an unbelievable 264 in ODI cricket. However, Alistair Brown from England holds the record for the highest score in List A cricket with a personal best of 268.

Since Rohit Sharma opens the innings for India, he gets to play the full quota of 50 overs. He is usually a slow starter and takes his time to meticulously construct his innings. Cricket fans around the world have witnessed it several times that once Rohit Sharma gets on a roll, he is impossible to stop. With a special ability to hit boundaries and sixes on a consistent basis, he can completely put the bowlers off guard.

This creates a mouth-watering prospect for the fans as it won't be surprising that a day may come where he might surpass the 300 run mark in ODIs and become the first member of this unique club.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma AB de Villiers Rohit Sharma's World Record Innings ODI Cricket Fastest Centuries in ODI
Ashwin Srinivasa
CONTRIBUTOR
Mechanical Engineer by destiny and a passionate cricket enthusiast by heart. I've been a cricket tragic all through my life. Writing about cricket has been my dream and all those hours of watching cricket has given me the right insight and understanding about the game. I love to provide in-depth analysis of a Team's journey over the years, remind my readers about some of our forgotten heroes and also pen down my perspectives about a problem that has been plaguing a team. Cricket has always given us special moments to cherish and I would like to take each and every reader down the memory lane to celebrate our most loved sport.
5 batsmen who can break Rohit Sharma's ODI record of 264
RELATED STORY
5 mind-boggling pieces of Cricket trivia
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who could break Virat Kohli's records
RELATED STORY
Top 3 instances of bowlers breaking the batsman's stumps
RELATED STORY
Reminiscing 5 of the most destructive innings by an...
RELATED STORY
5 highest averaging player pairs in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
3 batsmen who could match the Fab Four of...
RELATED STORY
Five records Rohit Sharma could break before the end of...
RELATED STORY
5 Instances when a Centurion in a T20I match didn't win...
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma's insane ODI scores when he runs out Virat...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us