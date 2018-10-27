3 records Rohit Sharma can successfully break in the near future

Rohit Sharma has simply been a phenomenon in international cricket. His ability to time the ball and play some breathtaking shots has earned him a lot of fans worldwide. Rohit is adept against both pace and spin, and he can have a detrimental effect on the bowlers if they err in discipline.

One of the hallmarks of his batting is the balance and the ability to pick up the line and length. Rohit can play some sizzling drives through the offside and usually responds to a bouncer by planting his front foot and pulling the ball in front of the square against genuine pace.

When he hits those towering sixes, it is one of the best sights in world cricket and it looks effortless. He has been one of the most successful openers in limited overs cricket with a combined total of 21 centuries in ODIs and T20s.

Let us have a look at the 3 records he can break in the near future:

Scoring a 300 in One Day Internationals

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest score in ODI's

Rohit Sharma's penchant for big scores in limited overs cricket is well known. He is, in fact, the only batsman to score 3 double hundreds in ODI cricket and also holds the record for the maximum number of 150 plus scores with a tally of 6.

Rohit also holds the record for the highest individual score with an unbelievable 264 in ODI cricket. However, Alistair Brown from England holds the record for the highest score in List A cricket with a personal best of 268.

Since Rohit Sharma opens the innings for India, he gets to play the full quota of 50 overs. He is usually a slow starter and takes his time to meticulously construct his innings. Cricket fans around the world have witnessed it several times that once Rohit Sharma gets on a roll, he is impossible to stop. With a special ability to hit boundaries and sixes on a consistent basis, he can completely put the bowlers off guard.

This creates a mouth-watering prospect for the fans as it won't be surprising that a day may come where he might surpass the 300 run mark in ODIs and become the first member of this unique club.

