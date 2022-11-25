3 records that Tom Latham broke during his 145*-run knock against India in the first ODI in Auckland 

In what was probably his best white-ball innings so far, Tom Latham put out a batting masterclass to guide New Zealand to a famous seven-wicket win over India in the first ODI. The encounter was played at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25.

Chasing a high total of 307 in the second innings, New Zealand were struggling to get going at 88/3 inside the first 20 overs. In came Tom Latham, who was tasked with rebuilding the New Zealand innings alongside skipper Kane Williamson. He did more than just that.

#indvsnz #crickettwitter Tom Latham won the “Man of the match” for his spectacular knock against India 🏏 Tom Latham won the “Man of the match” for his spectacular knock against India 🏏#indvsnz #crickettwitter https://t.co/6i81amxmjv

Putting up a high-quality display of batsmanship, Latham paced his innings to perfection, scoring 56 runs in his first 59 balls before going berserk in the last ten overs to score 89 runs in just 45 balls.

While Williamson complemented Latham perfectly with his unbeaten 94*, the southpaw kept motoring along with sumptuous strokeplay. Scoring his career-best 145* off 104, Latham's innings was laced with as many as 19 boundaries and five maximums.

The left-hander shattered multiple records during his masterful knock. Here is a compilation of the top three records Latham broke on Friday.

#3 Highest score while batting at No. 5 or below in a successful ODI run-chase

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

Following Daryl Mitchell's dismissal, Latham entered the match at No. 5 and completely changed the momentum of the game.

The 30-year-old smoked a sensational 145* runs off 104 just balls to see his side home. Latham's 145* is now the highest individual score while batting at No. 5 or below during a successful one-day international run-chase.

The previous record was set a few months ago by Zimbabwe's talisman Sikandar Raza, who scored 135* in a successful run-chase against Bangladesh in Harare.

#indvsnz #crickettwitter A brilliant century from Tom Latham puts NZ in the front foot A brilliant century from Tom Latham puts NZ in the front foot 🔥#indvsnz #crickettwitter https://t.co/IdxpGp4nRf

#2 Most ODI centuries as a wicket-keeper for New Zealand

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

Latham's century against India on Friday was his seventh one-day international ton. However, as a first-choice wicket-keeper for New Zealand, his 145* was Latham's fourth ODI century.

This is the most by any Kiwi first-choice wicket-keeper in ODIs, surpassing former skipper Brendon McCullum's record of three centuries.

Moreover, Latham is also the only New Zealand keeper to score a century against India in ODIs. In fact, he has hit two ODI tons against the Men in Blue with the first one coming in Mumbai in 2017.

#1 Highest individual ODI score by a New Zealander against India

Latest table bit.ly/CWCSL-Standings Tom Latham's highest ODI score powered New Zealand to fourth in the #CWCSL standingsLatest table Tom Latham's highest ODI score powered New Zealand to fourth in the #CWCSL standings 💪Latest table 👉 bit.ly/CWCSL-Standings https://t.co/tnZJ0CcZ8G

Adding another significant personal milestone to his name, Latham's 145* is also now the highest-ever individual score by a New Zealander against India in ODIs. The left-hander broke a 23-year-old record set by Nathan Astle when he scored 120 off 136 balls against India in Rajkot in 1999.

Apart from this, Latham's 145* also surpassed Angelo Matthews' 139* vs India in 2014 to become the highest-ever score while batting at No. 5 or below against India in ODIs.

