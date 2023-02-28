3 records that Virat Kohli can break in the upcoming third Test vs Aus in Indore 

It's been more than three years since the world witnessed a Test match century from Virat Kohli. Although he has found his groove back in the other two white-ball formats, the red-ball cricket has missed a special masterclass from 'King Kohli'.

He will, however, have a golden chance to hit his straps when Team India host Australia for the third Test match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The upcoming encounter is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday, March 1.

Although Kohli didn't score big in the previous Test in Delhi, he did look confident at the crease, scoring a combined 64 runs across both innings of the game.

The 34-year old also reached a significant personal milestone in Delhi when he completed his 25,000 international runs for India. It is just one of the countless records he has broken over the years for India.

The upcoming match in Indore will also offer the batting maestro a chance to break multiple personal records against Australia. On that note, let's take a look at the top three records that Virat Kohli could shatter in the upcoming Test fixture against Australia.

#3 Kohli can complete 4000 Test runs at home

48 of the 106 Test matches Virat Kohli has played have come in India. In those 48 Tests, the modern-day master has accumulated 3923 runs at an average of 59.5 across 74 innings.

Another 77 runs in Indore would mean that Kohli reaches 4000 Test runs at home for India. As of now, only four Indians, including Sachin Tendulkar (7216), Rahul Dravid (5598), Sunil Gavaskar (5067) and Virender Sehwag (4656) have completed more than 4000 Test runs for India in India.

#2 Kohli could become the Indian with joint-most wins against Australia

If India manages to register another win in Indore, Kohli would bag the record of becoming the Indian with the joint-most victories against Australia.

So far, the former Indian skipper has featured in 88 international matches against the Aussie unit. In those 88 matches, Kohli has tasted wins on 41 occasions.

Another win would take Kohli on level with MS Dhoni, who featured in 42 international wins against Australia during his career.

#1 Kohli could topple Sanath Jayasuriya's record

Since his debut in 2008, Kohli has been a great contributor to Indian cricket. Due to his batting prowess, the Delhi lad has knocked out numerous bowling attacks.

In his career, Kohli has mustered a total of 25,012 runs out of which 9,928 runs have come in fours. He has clobbered 2482 boundaries in international cricket so far. This is the eighth-most by any batter in the history of the game.

However, if Kohli manages to hit five more fours in the upcoming Test, he will eclipse Sanath Jayasuriya's record of hitting 2486 boundaries and will become the batter with the seventh-most boundaries in international cricket.

