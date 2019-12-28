3 records Virat Kohli notched up in 2019

Virat Kohli created many new records in 2019

Virat Kohli and batting records are just synonymous to each other. The number of records that the Indian captain has broken and created with the bat in the last 5 years is just phenomenal. And he just goes on and on every year, creating more and more records. 2019 was no different. Kohli excelled with the bat again, winning India a number of games both in red ball and white ball cricket. And as has been the case in the last few years, he didn’t quite have a dip in form at any stage of the year. Here are the 3 records Kohli made in 2019 –

#1 First batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade

Virat Kohli batting against West Indies

In 2019, Kohli became the first batsman ever to complete 20,000 international runs in a decade. In the period between 2010 and 2019, Kohli played 84 Test matches, 227 ODIs and 75 T20Is in which he scored 7202, 11125, and 2633 runs respectively, making it a grand total of 20960 runs - a testament to his consistency in different formats of the game. And it’s not just about different formats; it’s about different conditions as well. Kohli has scored all these runs in different countries around the world where the conditions have been totally different to what he is used to, batting in India.

Out of the 27 Test hundreds Kohli has scored in this decade, only 13 have been scored at home. 14 have come in away conditions. The 31-year old has scored 6 Test hundreds in Australia, 2 Test hundreds in England and 2 Test hundreds in South Africa, three countries which are the toughest places to bat for a subcontinent batsman. He is just approaching the peak of his career and it shouldn’t be surprising if he dominates the best part of the next decade as well.

