3 records of Virat Kohli that Rishabh Pant can break

Rishabh Pant has already given a glimpse of the world-class batter that he can become for Team India if he can maintain his consistency over the next decade. Aged just 24, Pant has become a vital cog in the Men in Blue outfit.

Speaking of vital cogs, although Virat Kohli has been in scratchy form of late, he is undoubtedly one of the best batters the world has ever seen in the past decade. He has set a number of records that speak volumes about his impact on world cricket.

However, records are meant to be broken. On that note, here's a look at three records the former Indian captain has that Rishabh Pant can break:

#3 Most Test hundreds by an Indian in a series

Virat Kohli's dominance in overseas conditions can be measured by one of his best tours ever, which was the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. Although India lost the series 2-0, it was Kohli's coming of age that was their biggest takeaway.

The-then 26-year-old scored four hundreds in four Tests and equalled Sunil Gavaskar's record for most hundreds by an Indian in a Test series.

Rishabh Pant, who made his Test debut just four years ago, already has five Test hundreds to his name. It could have easily been 10 if he had converted the knocks where he was dismissed in the 90s.

The current team management has seemingly given him the No. 5 position on a long-term basis and he has repaid the faith shown in him with centuries against South Africa and England this year.

He can definitely have that one breakthrough series where he can score beyond four Test hundreds because of his naturally aggressive game.

#2 Fastest Indian to 10000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli holds the record for the fastest Indian to reach the 10000-run mark in ODI cricket and did it in 232 innings.

In just 24 innings, Pant has scored 840 runs, which is impressive given that he wasn't a permanent No. 4 for most of his ODI career. However, that seems to have changed now as his maiden ODI hundred in Manchester might have helped him cement that spot.

If the southpaw manages to keep himself fit and consistent, he can keep scoring heaps of runs at a brisk pace since it comes naturally to him. He could not only become another Indian batter who goes past 10000 ODI runs, but also the fastest to reach that milestone.

#1 Fastest ODI hundred by an Indian

Perhaps the record of Virat Kohli which is more likely to be broken by Rishabh Pant is that of the fast ODI century scored by an Indian.

Kohli had smashed an incredible hundred against Australia at Jaipur in 2013 that came off just 52 balls. Rishabh Pant's explosive game is no secret to anyone and once he gets in that zone, he's almost unstoppable.

Pant already has the record for the fastest fifty in the U19 World Cup when he smashed a half-century of just 18 balls against Nepal in 2016. So this is something that's well within his reach and he could possibly do it in the near future.

