3 rising cricket talents to watch out for in the 2019 World Cup

Masoom Alli FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.45K // 23 Jul 2018, 19:15 IST

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup is just a few months away and many changes have happened in the cricketing world since then. Steven Smith and David Warner both received heavy bans after the ball-tampering scandal during the test series against South Africa, AB de Villiers has retired from international cricket and England have hit some good form leading to the world cup. It can definitely be seen that the build-up to next year's ICC Cricket World Cup is anything but boring.

There have been a lot of retirements since the previous World Cup and many squads have a very new look to them. England are an example of a team who have undergone a complete revamp of their squad and have looked very impressive as of late. Australia are another team who have brought in a lot of new players, as are South Africa and India. While Australia have struggled to find suitable replacements for the giants whom they have lost, countries such as South Africa and India have shown just how much depth they have in their cricketing talent pool.

A lot of exciting talent has emerged since the previous World Cup and it will be very exciting to see how these young stars will feature for their country during next year's World Cup. It still remains to be seen as to which of these cricketers will be selected as part of the World Cup squads for their country and there is a fair bit of cricket to still be played until selectors do eventually make a decision on this.

One thing is for certain and it is the calibre of these three exciting young cricketers who will be looking to make a massive impact during next year's world cup. These three cricketers have been extremely impressive over the last year and will be carrying much expectation on their shoulders.

#1 Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram made his debut for the Proteas during their home Test series against Bangladesh. Since then, Markram has gone on to face stronger opposition such as India and Australia and has shown that he does indeed possess extraordinary talent.

The Test series against Australia was perhaps Markram's coming of age. He looked to be calm and in control at the crease and played with great amounts of maturity. He is currently in the South African Test squad but the ODI series against India was a clear indication that the South African coaching staff have set their sights on him being the next ODI captain.

Although Markram failed to really get going during the ODI series against India, he still showed that he is a talent which needs to be taken seriously. He has already earned himself the title of being the only South African captain to win an ICC World Cup when he led his young side to the Under-19 trophy and it looks like he is set to repeat this with the senior team.

