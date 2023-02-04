3 Rohit Sharma T20I records Shubman Gill can break 

Shubman Gill will head into the Border Gavaskar Trophy with plenty of confidence after an exceptional performance in the limited-overs series against New Zealand.

While he struggled in the first two T20Is after a sublime showing in the ODI series, his 63-ball 126 helped India win the series 2-1 and potentially launch his T20I career.

Amid criticism over his intent and strike rate, Gill shattered records with his superbly paced knock that's also the highest T20I score for an Indian batter. He is looking like India's next great all-format cricketer, with many claiming that the baton will pass from Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill.

However, he also has a good chance of breaking the multiple T20I records that 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma possesses. On that note, let's look at three Rohit Sharma records in T20Is that Gill can break.

#3 Most career matches in T20I history

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most career appearances in T20Is, and Shubman Gill certainly has what it takes to break that record. Rohit's T20I career will be 16 years long this September, and he has accrued 148 appearances over that period.

With T20I games happening more frequently than they used to a decade ago, Gill and players of this generation already have an edge in this regard. Already touted as one of the best batters for the future, there's no doubt Gill has a long career ahead of him.

If Gill continues to be consistent and at the rate at which T20I games are being scheduled, he could well beat Rohit's record and become the most-capped T20I cricketer.

#2 Most fifties in T20I history

Rohit Sharma is the second highest on this list, with 33 fifties to his name. Virat Kohli is at the top of the list with 38 half-centuries. Shubman Gill has the potential to beat the record of both legendary Indian batters.

Gill has gained plenty of experience playing against high-quality bowling attacks at such a young age of 23. He started both his ODI and Test careers in fine fashion and after a slow start, his T20I career looks to have taken off post his hundred against New Zealand.

Considering he regularly opens the batting and has a tendency to play tall knocks, you would expect him to cross the 50-run mark. With a good amount of appearances ahead of him, Gill should have enough time to break this record.

#1 Most Hundreds in T20I history

Rohit Sharma currently holds the record for the most hundreds in T20I history (4), but there are plenty of chasers with three to their name, including the No.1 T20I batter in the world right now, Suryakumar Yadav.

Shubman Gill just scored his first ton, and his penchant for scoring these big scores while carrying his bat through the innings could see him end up getting past Rohit's four centuries.

Scoring a hundred in the T20 format is not an easy task, but with time and batting position on his side, Shubman Gill is one of the best-placed Indian batters to achieve this feat. If he can play a knock of such quality at this age, it'll be a treat to watch him when he enters his prime.

