3 similarities between Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni

England Test captain Ben Stokes and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni are two of the most captivating figures in modern-day cricket. While they have their difference which gives rise to different attributes, at the end of the day, they are more similar than different.

Dhoni was a key member of the Team India setup for almost two decades. His abilities as a captain, batter, and wicketkeeper make him one of the greatest cricketers. Even in his twilight years, he continues to rake up trophies with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

Stokes, meanwhile, has risen from being a utility all-rounder to the centerpiece of English cricket, particularly when it comes to red-ball affairs. He took a deflated side and without changing much personnel, turned it into one of the most entertaining teams in the game's history, with arguably the best to come.

There is no question over Stokes' ability as a player, with his recent Lord's masterclass being more than enough to support the statement.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting highlighted the similarities between the two magnanimous figures in cricket.

He said in the latest edition of the ICC Review:

"I think any international player is under pressure anytime they walk out to play, but Ben batting in the middle order or later order like he does, probably finds himself in more match-winning opportunity situations than some others might."

Ponting continued:

“The first one that comes to mind is maybe someone like a Dhoni, who's there at the end in a lot of T20 games, and finishing games, whereas Ben's doing it at the end of Test matches, and there's not, probably not many, many players through the history of the game that have found themselves in that sort of role and are there at the end winning games, and especially as a captain.”

On that note, let us take a look at the three similarities between Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni.

#1 Strong personalities who can command a team

Both players are astute leaders who have a certain aura and a hold over the entire team. They do not like to over-complicate things and often go with their gut feeling on several occasions, with it bringing in rewards as well.

Making a good atmosphere, inclusive of all the coaches as well as the squad is something which Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni have done under their leadership.

Maintaining a safe space, getting the best out of players, and stability of the playing XI while running a tight ship are also a set of common traits in which the two ace figures function.

Being the nucleus of their respective group, they are used to bearing huge responsibilities and have more often than not, lived up to their billing when it matters.

They are also not hesitant in terms of their decision making and their bold choices often become more than just a talking point.

#2 Dangerous batters who can win their team a game single-handedly

The similarities between MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes extend to their on-field abilities as well apart from the aforementioned soft skills. Both players have had the experience of batting in the top order in white-ball cricket, but they have played in the middle order for the bulk of their careers.

On more than one occasion, they have stepped up to the plate when the rest of the team has failed to do so.

Batting with the lower-order batters, assessing the conditions quickly as well as the situation, they are excellent readers of the game as batters, which translates into their abilities as a captain as well.

#3 Extremely calm under pressure

Mastering one of the most difficult batting positions, they have gifted the cricketing world some of the best knocks under pressure. Their exploits across World Cup finals and other high-octane situations prove that they are made from a different cloth than the rest.

Apart from their insane ability to handle their nerves, which is integral to being the best version of themselves, they also have incredible belief in their ability.

MS Dhoni often took run chases deep because he knew it would put pressure on the bowler, forcing them to make a mistake, which can be capitalized on.

Similarly, Ben Stokes also has incredible faith in his caliber to take his team to victory.

What are some of the other traits that MS Dhoni and Ben Stokes share? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes