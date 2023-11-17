3 South African players who could get their IPL contract after 2023 World Cup ft. Gerald Coetzee

South Africa couldn't quite get over the semifinal hurdle again as they lost by three wickets against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup match in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16. The batters could post just 212 on the board after opting to bat first.

While the bowlers tried their best to make a match out of it, Australia held their nerves to get over the line in the end. However, the Proteas have undoubtedly had an impressive campaign in Indian conditions, thereby potentially attracting suitors in the IPL.

With the IPL 2024 auction to be held next month, here are three players from the South African team who might have made a strong case for themselves for an IPL contract:

#3 Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi had a pretty important role to play for South Africa in the 2023 World Cup, especially given how the pitches have offered a bit of grip to the spinners throughout the country. Although he didn't play all the games, Shamsi made an impact whenever he was brought into that XI.

In four games, Shamsi picked up nine wickets and showed that he was really handy with his left-arm wrist spin, especially on pitches offering a bit of turn. He has played five IPL games in the past, with his last appearance coming back in 2021.

With several teams needing a quality spinner, Shamsi has certainly put his name in the hat and shown that he can do the job when trusted.

#2 Keshav Maharaj

The No.1 ranked ODI bowler right now, Keshav Maharaj also had an impressive run in the World Cup. In 10 matches, he picked up 15 wickets at a sensational economy rate of just 4.15.

Maharaj's miserly bowling coupled with his accuracy proved to be quite a handy combination for South Africa to unleash on the opposition. He also showed that he can be handy with the bat when needed, especially in that cameo to win the game against Pakistan.

Just like Shamsi, Maharaj is another quality spinner who might have alerted the IPL franchises with his performances.

#1 Gerald Coetzee

One player who is arguably set to cause a bidding war among IPL franchises is fast bowler Gerald Coetzee. The youngster had already impressed one and all in the SA20 League last year, but due to some reasons, didn't feature in the IPL 2023 even as an injury replacement.

However, there are certainly many franchises who would want Coetzee in their ranks, especially after the sensational World Cup he has had. In just 8 games, Coetzee picked up 20 wickets and almost turned the game on its head for South Africa in the semifinal.

Given that Coetzee can bat as well, it is almost a given that he would be sold at a pretty hefty price tag in the IPL 2024 auction.