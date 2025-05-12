3 star Indian cricketers who retired after Virat Kohli's current age ft. Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli has stunned the cricket world by announcing retirement from Test cricket at the age of 36. Kohli was quite passionate about the longest format of the game, and it goes without saying that many fans expected him to play for a few more years.
Reports emerged recently claiming Virat Kohli had informed BCCI about his intentions to retire from Tests. The officials reportedly wanted Virat to continue at least for the upcoming England tour. However, the star Indian batter has decided to hang up his boots.
Although Virat's recent form in Tests had not been up to the mark, his fitness levels and performance in other formats made many believe that he can have another dream run in the whites as well. Hence, it came as a shock that he retired from Tests at the age of 36.
Only a few Indian players have retired from Test cricket after Virat Kohli's current age. Here's a list of three popular names.
#1 Sachin Tendulkar retired at the age of 40
Sachin Tendulkar played 200 Test matches for India, and the home series against West Indies in 2013/14 was celebrated as his farewell.
The Little Master played his last Test in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium at the age of 40. He scored 74 runs before losing his wicket to Narsingh Deonarine.
India won that match by an innings and 126 runs. Tendulkar gave an emotional farewell speech and signed off from international cricket on a memorable note.
#2 Rahul Dravid retired at the age of 39
Legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid's retirement story was similar to Virat Kohli's. He played his last Test on Australian soil and announced retirement silently, paving the way for the next generation of batters to play Test cricket.
Dravid's last Test appearance came against Australia at the Adelaide Oval back in January 2012. India suffered a mammoth 298-run defeat in that match, where Virender Sehwag captained the visitors.
Dravid had scores of 1 & 25 in his last Test match. Ben Hilfenhaus and Ryan Harris were the last two bowlers to dismiss Dravid in the longest format of the game.
#3 VVS Laxman retired at the age of 38
The Adelaide Test match against Australia in 2012 proved to be VVS Laxman's farewell appearance for the Indian team as well. Laxman was 38 years old when he donned the whites for the last time at the international level.
The right-handed batter scored 18 & 35 in the final two innings of his Test career. Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon dismissed Laxman twice in the final Test of his legendary career.
Laxman played a few domestic matches after the Australian tour in 2012. However, like Rahul Dravid, he walked away from the Test format without a grand farewell.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news